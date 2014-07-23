Zach LaVine NBA Summer League Analysis

Zach LaVine, out of UCLA, stands at 6'6". Sharing a point guard role with Kyle Anderson last season, LaVine didn't have a lot of praise until the NCAA Tournament and subsequent pre-draft workouts. Some analysts thought Zach should stay for another year at UCLA to further build on his skills, but he left. So far, leaving has paid off for him. 

Sometimes words can only explain so much. At 1:28 fans will see just what LaVine can bring to the table. Then, skipping to 1:54, there is further evidence of what he can do on the floor.