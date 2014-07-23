Zach LaVine NBA Summer League Analysis

Zach LaVine, out of UCLA, stands at 6'6". Sharing a point guard role with Kyle Anderson last season, LaVine didn't have a lot of praise until the NCAA Tournament and subsequent pre-draft workouts. Some analysts thought Zach should stay for another year at UCLA to further build on his skills, but he left. So far, leaving has paid off for him.

Sometimes words can only explain so much. At 1:28 fans will see just what LaVine can bring to the table. Then, skipping to 1:54, there is further evidence of what he can do on the floor.

LaVine's athleticism is talked about constantly. He can fly. Zach has a gifted athletic ability that was probably second to only Andrew Wiggins in the draft. What is not talked a lot is his shooting touch. At 6-6, his shooting form is top notch. He is a combo guard, so he can really play point or shooting guard, but his ability to play point is rather interesting because his vision on the floor is very good.

The Timberwolves struck gold with LaVine in the draft. With the rumors and drama about Kevin Love, if Love were to be gone then Minnesota would need someone to latch on to (i.e. Kyrie Irving/Cleveland). What's notable in some of his play is his ability to shoot off the dribble. Fans will notice that he did not take any catch and shoot shots. That says a lot to what kind of dynamics he brings to a team.

LaVine showed again his ability to shoot off the dribble and run the fastbreak. He has got a feeling of comfort on the court that some players just do not possess. No matter what happens with Kevin Love, it would be nice to see Zach LaVine alongside of him running pick and rolls.