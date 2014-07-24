Julius Randle NBA Summer League Analysis
Standing at 6' 9" and weighing in at 250, Julius Randle is a force that people need to take notes on. One of the most all-around skilled power forwards coming into the draft out of Kentucky, Randle brings a skill set that is rare in the league. That skill set is the ability to really handle the ball. Some power forwards can handle well, but Randle's looks second-nature to the point where you forget he's a 6' 9" bulldozer coming into the paint.