Julius Randle NBA Summer League Analysis

Standing at 6' 9" and weighing in at 250, Julius Randle is a force that people need to take notes on. One of the most all-around skilled power forwards coming into the draft out of Kentucky, Randle brings a skill set that is rare in the league. That skill set is the ability to really handle the ball. Some power forwards can handle well, but Randle's looks second-nature to the point where you forget he's a 6' 9" bulldozer coming into the paint.

Right from the start of the clip, Randle dribbles a couple times into a power dribble and goes up strong to finish with contact. From the start it looks like Randle is a small forward. An ability to make shots with contact is a highly underrated skill. Whether or not you get a foul call, it won't matter if you can get the ball to roll in (0:50). Randle's footwork is really quick which allows him to adjust in the paint after he makes a quick move (1:27).

Randle also shows the ability of court vision. His passing is heavily underrated and at 2:01 it shows two clips that speak volumes to what Randle can do passing-wise. Randle brings an athleticism and strength at the Power Forward position that the Lakers haven't seen since Lamar Odom. “I know what it’s like to sit there and try to guard him one-on-one” Lakers assistant manager Mark Madsen said. “You can’t. Julius is a matchup nightmare for people.”

Julius Randle also brings a competitiveness to the Lakers that will be second on the team to Kobe. Multiple times in the summer league Randle barreled into people and took on 7 footers, who lost in a battle against Randle. “You’ve got to have a competitive fire the whole game,” Randle said. “But as the game goes on and goes into crunch time, you’ve got to take it up another level.”

The Lakers made a great move drafting Randle. He brings a competitiveness that's so fierce, but he also has an unselfish aspect to his game when so often he looks for the open shooter or dishes it off to another player. His potential in Los Angeles is enormous.