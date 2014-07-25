Chris Paul Says Clippers Boycott Is Possible

The issue behind the Los Angeles Clippers possibly being Donald Sterling's again is from his wife, Shelly Sterling. The issue is supposedly Shelly Sterling acted in selling the Clippers without Donald Sterling's consent. She agreed to a deal with ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Balllmer for $2 billion.

Chris Paul told ESPN it is "unnacceptable" if Donald Sterling still owns the team when the 2014-2015 NBA season begins."That's something me and Doc are both talking about," Paul said. "Something has to happen, and something has to happen sooner rather than later."

Interim Clippers CEO Dick Parson testified in court that on multiple occasions, Rivers told him he does't think he wants to continue coaching the team if Sterling remains in control of the franchise.

"We're all going to talk about it," Paul said. "We're all definitely going to talk about it. Doc, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan. It's unnacceptable."

Closing arguments will be on Monday for the judge to determine whether the sale is authorized or to extend the situation. Donald Sterling said previously he'd fight for the team as long as he lives.

The agreement for the sale was to close by July 15th, with an extensioon to August 15th. The NBA said it will resume termination poceedings of the sale if it's not closed by September 15th. (ESPN)