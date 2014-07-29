Derrick Rose Shows Explosiveness During Team USA Training Camp

Derrick Rose has played a total of 10 games in two seasons after suffering back-to-back serious knee injuries. He is now back on the hardwood floor, in training camp with USA Men’s National basketball team.

All eyes have been planted on Rose, as he tries to make his return to basketball, and Rose has not disappointed at all. On the first day of training camp, Rose has already showcased the explosiveness he previously had.

During a practice drill, Rose came off a screen set by Anthony Davis, received the ball, and threw it down with two hands. Also during scrimmage, Rose drove the lane, took a hit, made the basket, fell to the floor, and popped back up gracefully. Rose was running the floor well and elevating off the ground with ease as well.

It may be safe to say that he looks good physically, but he still has more to prove. Despite the positive outcome so far, the next concern is if he can stay healthy on the court long enough, although, Rose is very optimistic about his ability to return and remain healthy.

“My confidence level is through the roof,” he says, which is a marvelous sign.

No question Rose’s physicality is at the level it was before his first injury. He has also gained some muscle, which should help him finish around the rim much better than before. The only areas he may need to work on now are his jump shot and ball handling.

Those were two areas he struggled with last season when he returned from injury. He shot 35.4 percent from the field in 10 games last year and averaged 3.4 turnovers per game. Viewing him during USA training camp, it is evident that Rose’s jump shot is still rusty, and ball handling is not top notch yet. Once Rose gets his timing back, he should be able to improve in both aspects, just as long as he remains healthy.

However, Rose has looked impressive so far. He has amazed the coaching staff. “I was ecstatic about looking him today,” Coach Krzyzewski told reporters. “He’s better than four years ago. Four years ago, he was 21, and he was just on the verge of becoming who he was going to be. But he had a great practice today. You don’t practice like this [every day]. He hasn’t been in practices like this. Now [we’ll] look what he does for the next few days,” Krzyzewski added.

Barring any unanticipated injury issues, Jerry Colangelo says Derrick Rose has a “great chance” to make the team.