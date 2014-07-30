Metta World Peace Nearing A Deal With Chinese Team

Metta World Peace is nearing an agreement with the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association, ESPN New York’s Ian Begley reports.

World Peace has been working out in Los Angeles to get his career back on track. In fact, most recently, Metta was seen at Venice Beach, playing basketball and, as usual, using physical force as he shoved two players on the court.







Metta World Peace also leaked a short video of himself dunking in a gym, showing off his hops. He has been eager to get back on the hardwood.

World Peace, 34, has spent 15 years in the NBA. He was with the New York Knicks last, where he played 29 total games and was ultimately waived mid-way through last season. The one-time champion has played for six different NBA teams throughout his career – the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and the aforementioned Knicks.

He has career averages of 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

There is no indication of how long World Peace will sign a deal for in China or if his deal will include an NBA-out option. He just wants to get back on the court to showcase whatever skills he may have left in the tank.