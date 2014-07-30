Metta World Peace Nearing A Deal With Chinese Team
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Metta World Peace is nearing an agreement with the Sichuan Blue Whales of the Chinese Basketball Association, ESPN New York’s Ian Begley reports.

World Peace has been working out in Los Angeles to get his career back on track. In fact, most recently, Metta was seen at Venice Beach, playing basketball and, as usual, using physical force as he shoved two players on the court.