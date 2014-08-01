Kobe Bryant Looked Good During One-On-One Games In China

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is in Shanghai, China where he is hosting his annual Nike Rise campaign. There, he was seen playing one-on-one games with a few kids who were trying to stop the Black Mamba.

Many NBA fans are skeptical about Bryant’s future health and play on the court. However, Kobe displayed his footwork and fade away jumper, drained threes, crossed over, and played some defense, which all can be seen in a couple of raw footage videos taken during the one-on-one games. Although he is only playing against easy competition, Kobe being back on the court and able to impress by showing off his entire arsenal is an encouraging sign.

Bryant is trying to make a return from a previous Achilles injury and a most recent knee injury. His positive play in China will surely make most Kobe fans around the world feel very delighted. However, Bryant has a long way to go. The pre-season will begin early-October, and Bryant is fully ready to play. Only then we will see if Bryant can perform at a high level, and if he can stay healthy.

Nonetheless, the videos below are still something Kobe enthusiasts can cherish for a couple of months until fans see the real thing in the NBA.