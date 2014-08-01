The Most Talented Division In The NBA

After a crazy offseason for the Eastern Conference, the Central Division certainly stacked up on talent. With the addition of Lebron James, Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker, Pau Gasol, Doug McDermott, Nikola Mirotic ,and possibly Kevin Love, the Central Division is atop the ranks for the most talented.

While Indiana returned back to the pack a bit with the departure of Lance Stephenson to the Charlotte Hornets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls definitely made some moves to eclipse what the Pacers are going to be able to salvage from last seasons success.

King James is headed back home, Pau Gasol heads to the Bulls to make a nearly unmovable frontline, and the Milwaukee Bucks have potentially added the star they have needed for a long time, the Duke sensation Jabari Parker. In other words, the Central Division is certainly the best in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Let's break down the best teams in the Central Division, with 1 being the best and 5 being the worst.

1. Chicago Bulls

Record in 2013-14: 48-34

Key Off-season Additions: Doug McDermott (Creighton Bluejays), Pau Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Mirotic (Spain), Derrick Rose*

Key Off-season Departures: Carlos Boozer (Los Angeles Lakers), D.J. Augustin (Detroit Pistons)

The Chicago Bulls, now with full health, should be the team we all that thought they could be a few years back. They are going to be loaded. With easily one of the most talented front courts in the league, sprinkled in with the return of the team's M.V.P. Derrick Rose, this year could be one of the most dominant Bulls squads in a long time.

The return of Rose is essential, however, the Bulls do not need an MVP type season out of him. They just need him to be good enough. With the additions of Pau Gasol, Doug McDermott, and Nikola Mirotic, Rose will not have to be that dominant force like he was three years ago. This year will be a break for Rose knowing he will have the least amount of pressure on him ever since he has been in the league.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record in 2013-14: 33-49

Key Off-season Additions: LeBron James (Miami Heat), Andrew Wiggins (University of Kansas), Mike Miller (Memphis Grizzlies)

Key Off-season Departures: N/A (They received LeBron James, that's better then anything Cleveland had before)

The reason why Cleveland was in the snd spot is simply because, as of right now, Kevin Love has not been traded to the Cavaliers yet.

With that being said, even with King James back home, it is going to take a while for even LeBron to get used to his new team. There are some questions regarding this new look Cavs team; Can Kyrie play off the ball? Will Dion Waiters accept a bench role? How good will Andrew Wiggins be?

Sure Cleveland has James again, but we have learned these past four years with James in Miami, that he simply cannot beat a “team” on his own.

3. Indiana Pacers

Record in 2013-14: 56-26

Key Off-season Additions: Rodney Stuckey (Detroit Pistons), C.J. Miles (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Key Off-season Departures: Lance Stephenson (Charlotte Hornets), Evan Turner (Boston Celtics)

After closing out the regular season on a bad note, Indiana sure knew how to replicate their lackluster performance during the playoffs. Apart from a handful of awful performances against the Hawks and Wizards, the Pacers ended there postseason run the same way they ended the regular season---disappointing.

The Pacers disappointment did not end, as they lost Lance Stephenson to the Charlotte Hornets in the off-season and Paul George to a gruesome leg injury in a Team USA scrimmage game, which will sideline him for the year. However, the Pacers did make some moves by acquiring C.J. Miles and Rodney Stuckey, though it is diffuclt to know how well Miles and Stuckey can compensate for loss of Stephenson. In other words, the Pacers are no longer the top dogs in the Central Division.

4. Detroit Pistons

Record in 2013-14: 29-53

Key Off-season Additions: D.J. Augustin (Chicago Bulls), Jodie Meeks (Los Angeles Lakers), Caron Butler (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Key Off-season Departures: Rodney Stuckey (Indiana Pacers)

You would think that the addition of Stan Van Gundy would be a good thing for the talented Detroit Pistons squad. The thing is that they have the talent, however, they just do not have a recipe for success. If Stan Van Gundy cannot figure it out fast, one has to believe that the Pistons will be a low rated seed come playoff time. Based off Detroit's finish last year, a playoff appearance in 2014-15 would be considered a success.

First and foremost, Detroit needs to find a middle ground and figure out how to sign Greg Monroe. At this point, the last thing the Pistons need is to lose talent, so if anyone was to be traded it would be better if Josh Smith packed his bags, as opposed to Greg Monroe.

5. Milwaukee Bucks

Record in 2013-14: 15-67

Key Off-season Additions: Jabari Parker (Duke Blue Devils), Kendall Marshall (Los Angeles Lakers)

Key Off-season Departures: N/A

Luckily, the Bucks were able to pick up one of the the big three in this years draft. The addition of Duke sensation Jabari Parker was much needed for this struggling Milwaukee team that cannot seem to find any recipe for success. Some people go as far as saying that Jabari Parker can possibly be the next Carmelo Anthony.

Even with the the addition of Parker, the Bucks are a long way from competing in the weak Eastern Conference. However, the Bucks are in good hands with young talent including Brandon Knight, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Larry Sanders, and Jabari Parker.