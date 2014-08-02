What Paul George’s Injury Means For The Indiana Pacers

It was only months ago that the Indiana Pacers were considered championship contenders. Now, they could be in danger of missing the playoffs this upcoming season after losing Lance Stephenson to the Charlotte Hornets during costless agency, and Paul George to a gruesome leg injury during Team USA’s scrimmage in Las Vegas.

With the Pacers losing two of their best players from last season, one has to wonder about their ability to compete this season. They will now have to count heavily on veteran power forward David West, but he is going to need plenty of help from others.

Roy Hibbert is one player who needs to step it up in a big way. Hibbert struggled during the latter half of last season, but he may now have to be the focal point in Indiana’s offense. He has to polish his low post game and be far more aggressive.

If Indiana is uncertain about Hibbert's inability to produce, then they can potentially look to trade him. Eric Bledsoe and Greg Monroe are still available, and the Pacers could maybe look into a sign-and-trade with either the Phoenix Suns or Detroit Pistons; that's only if Indiana can engage either team into dealing with them. However, it would not be a terrible idea for Indiana. They can get a young center or point guard who could immediately help the team and will be part of their foreseeable future.

Whatever the case, the Pacers will miss around 22 points per game from George this season, so someone has to fill the void. Indiana acquired Rodney Stuckey, C.J. Miles, and Damjan Rudez this summer. All three of those guys should see significant minutes now with George most likely gone for the season. Indiana will have to get it done collectively, as a unit.

However, it does not seem like the Pacers have enough to compete without George. He was their all-star and the leader of the team. He was their best scorer and perimeter defender. With rival Eastern Conference teams – the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards – adding more talent this off-season, the Indiana Pacers will possibly miss the playoffs.

As for Paul George, this is a major blow. He signed a five-year max contract extension last year worth nearly $90 million. He was ready to become the face of the franchise. However, he may now miss the entire season. The type of injury George suffered Friday evening could take around eight to twelve months to recover. Though, George is not hanging his head. There have been many athletes, namely Kevin Ware and Shaun Livingston, who were able to recover from a gruesome injury similar to George’s, maybe even worse.

“Thanks everybody for the love and support…I’ll be ok and be back better than ever!!! Love y’all,” the 24-year old George posted on his Twitter. Indiana Pacers’ president of basketball operations Larry Bird also released a statement concerning George.



“We are aware of the injury sustained by Paul George in Friday night’s Team USA game in Las Vegas and we are obviously greatly concerned. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with Paul. We are still gathering details and will have an updated statement Saturday,” he said.

The NBA made a statement as well. “It was difficult to look the injury that Paul George sustained tonight while representing his country. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at the NBA are with Paul and his family,” said Adam Silver.

It was very frustrating to look yet another star suffer a horrific injury that will most likely cost him a season. Here we were cheering for Derrick Rose’s return to the court. Now, the NBA has lost another young, talented athlete to a serious injury. Hopefully, George can recover soon and play at a high level.

Consequently, things do not look good in Indiana for the Pacers. They will likely have a long, nerve-racking season if they are to indeed lose Paul George for the year.

Paul George was trying to represent his country, but instead hurt himself terribly, which may force superstar players to think twice before accepting an invite to play for Team USA.



As of this writing, Paul George underwent surgery in Las Vegas to repair a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula. The surgery was successful and George now has a long road to recovery.