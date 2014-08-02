Doug McDermott NBA Summer League Analysis

Some were not high on Doug McDermott heading into the draft, this writer included. However, what should surprise people is how well McDermott played in the NBA Summer League. McDermott had increased playing time in the summer league, and will most likely look to fill a role spot for the Bulls this fall.

The first thing that is noticeable is McDermott's quick release. His release in the NBA has to be fast in order for him to get clean shots off. His ranged looked good, hitting threes well behind the arc. What goes unnoticed is McDermott's ability to get to the costless throw line. In the game against the Nuggets, McDermott hit all 12 of his costless throw attempts.

"People are going to run me off of the line, I have to have alternatives," said McDermott.

Averaging 18 points on 44% shooting during the summer league, McDermott looks to add some scoring for a Bulls team that was atrocious offensively in 2013. With Derrick Rose looking healthy, and an addition of Pau Gasol, McDermott will not have to carry a burden to score. McDermott should get a good amount of open looks with Derrick Rose running the point.

McDermott also looked to have some speed and power to him. In college, it was thought that McDermott would not be quick enough to make plays offensively or defensively in the NBA. So far, he looked like he was moving around just fine. What also could come in handy for him is the turnaround mid-range jump shot if he adds that to his arsenal (0:54).