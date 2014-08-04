Shawn Marion Meets With The Cleveland Cavaliers

Costless agent forward Shawn Marion is currently in Cleveland where he has held a meeting with David Blatt and the Cavaliers, ESPN’s Marc Stein has confirmed.

ESPN sources have also confirmed that Cleveland does indeed have strong interest in the 36-year old veteran and are aggressively recruiting him. Cleveland remains in the mist of Kevin Love trade rumors, but the team wants to shore up its bench before making a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The one-time NBA champion, Marion, has been in the league for 15 years and has loads of experience. He has played for four different teams during his career, which includes the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Dallas Mavericks.

He will provide terrific defense and rebounding off the bench for the Cavaliers if both sides do reach an agreement. Though, nothing is imminent at this moment.

Shawn Marion averaged 10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game last season with the Dallas Mavericks. With all the new signings Dallas made this summer, they do not have enough cash leftover for Marion, which indicates that the Matrix will likely sign elsewhere.



However, the Mavs can offer Marion the veteran's minimum which is exactly what the Cavs are offering, but Cleveland seems to be a more enticing place for Marion to play for this season since he wants a shot at winning another ring.

The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs remain interested in Marion as well. The Indiana Pacers have also reached out to Shawn due to Paul George's injury, but the Cavaliers have the upperhand because they are considered title contenders.



Here's a photo, taken by Joey Rosen, of Shawn Marion meeting with David Blatt.