Taking A Look At A Cleveland Roster With Kevin Love
Steve, Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Reuters)

The Kevin Love deal is finished . . . sort of. Brian Windhorst said on ESPN Radio, "The deal is done but not done. The teams have agreed, but they can’t say they have agreed and they can’t agree, because we’re in this weird moratorium period because you can’t trade Andrew Wiggins until the 23rd of this month."

With that being said, it looks as if a Wiggins/LeBron James pairing sadly won't happen. But, that still leaves a Kyrie Irving, James, and Love trio that needs to be talked about and analyzed.

First and foremost, how does this trade affect Kyrie Irving? First, Kyrie Irving obviously wants the ball in his hands. He's also been talked about being bad on defense. If Kyrie takes some offensive pressure off himself, and Lebron and Love help with that, we could see a beter defensive point guard in Irving. Some say defense is all about effort, which might not be completely true, but he will at least be able to put more energy and focus on that end of the floor. 

Second, Love and LeBron take so much focus individually, that if used correctly Irving could find some easy buckets just because he isn't getting double teamed. Irving is real good 1 on 1 and the threat of Love and James can increase the chances of Irving in 1 on 1 situations.

As for Love with Irving, David Blatt's new offense has some wrinkles of pick and rolls. This could become amazing for the two of them because Love is incredible at the "pick and pop." 