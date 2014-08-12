Sacramento Kings Sign Undrafted Rookie Deonte Burton

First-team All-Mountain West Conference point guard Deonte Burton agreed to terms with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. After losing Isaiah Thomas to the Suns, it was presumed that the Kings would need some firepower at point guard. Darren Collison was also recently picked up by the Kings, and either he or Ray McCallum looks to be the starting point guard right now, but no one should sleep on Burton.

"I'm just super excited. I thank the Kings for giving me a chance that's all I want is a chance and I'm going to work my soul off," said Burton.

Burton, out of the University of Nevada, averaged 20.8 points per game on 47.1% shooting, along with 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in his senior season. Burton led Nevada to a huge win over UNLV at the end of the season by totaling 24 points, 11 assist, and 8 rebounds.

Standing at 6'1", the explosive point guard entered the draft being projected as a second round pick. Burton fell out of both rounds and signed with the Washington Wizards after the draft. He played with the Wizards' during the NBA's summer league, but the franchise chose not to keep him on.

Burton could help even out the point guard depth in Sacramento dramatically by bringing shooting and scoring off the bench to change things up for the rotation every now and then. Such a change in pace could be very beneficial to the Kings.

Deonte Burton also landed on Sportscenter's Top 10 Plays of the Day with this dunk: