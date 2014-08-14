Court Denies Donald Sterling’s Appeal To Block Sale Of Los Angeles Clippers

After Steve Ballmer became the official owner of the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday afternoon, Donald Sterling made one final attempt to block the sale of the team by sending an appeal to the court. However, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, Sterling’s appeal has been denied.

Sterling’s appeal was a writ of supersedes and request for an immediate stay. Though, the court has ruled Steve Ballmer as the owner of the Clippers and the sale has closed.

“The evidence before this court indicates that sale of the Los Angeles Clippers to Steven Ballmer has closed,” the Court of Appeal said. “Thus, there is nothing for this court to stay.”

Donald Sterling can still appeal to California’s Supreme Court, but he is more unlikely to get his petition approved there.

“While we have no doubt Donald Sterling will appeal to the Supreme Court, we are beyond thrilled and gratified and supremely confident that this is now over and done and Steve Ballmer is the undisputed owner of the Los Angeles Clippers,” Ballmer’s attorney, Adam Streisand, issued in a statement.

Shelly Sterling’s lawyer, Pierce O’Donnell, also released a statement regarding Donald Sterling’s appeal.

“Shelly is thrilled that her decision to sell the Clippers to Steve Ballmer has been upheld by the Court of Appeal,” O’Donnell said. “It is time for Donald to accept that the game is over and he has run out of courts. For the Clippers, it is a new era under a new owner whose commitment to excellence and passion will take the team to an NBA championship,” O’Donnell added.

Even though Donald Sterling is making final efforts to halt the sale of the team, it is safe to say that the drama is over. Steve Ballmer will be introduced on August 18 at Staples Center.