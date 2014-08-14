Stephen Curry Says He's A Better Offensive Player Than LeBron James

Stephen Curry jumped in the spotlight this week. On Tuesday, while on the Dan Patrick Show, Curry was asked if he's better offensively than LeBron.

"A better offensive player, me or LeBron? That's the first time I've ever been asked that question. Me," said Curry.

Multiple things arise when a player says he's better at something than another, and things should be clarified. First, Stephen Curry has to say he's better, whether he is or not. Most players will give a cliché "it's tough to compare, he's a real good player" answer. In Curry's situation, being one of the best offensive players in the league, he should have the confidence to say he's better.

It's also difficult to grade the two players without basing off of being "flashy." Curry is a flashy player, which is not a bad thing. But, "better offensively" is really a statistics thing. So there isn't much else to do than to look at the statistics.

This is one of the most detailed offensive comparisons available. Before seeing all the blue bubbles and assuming Curry is better, the list should have values for the categories. The main categories looked at should be player efficiency rating (take it for what it's worth), points per game, field goal %, 3 point %, true shooting %, drive points per game, and points created by assists per game. Other categories have some weight, but very small compared to the categories mentioned.

Curry led James this past season in assists per game with 8.5, which was fifth in the league, while LeBron was 11th with 6.4. Curry also had an advantage in 3-pointers with 261 to James' 116 and in 3-point field goal shooting, 42.4 percent to 37.9 percent.

LeBron led Curry this past season in points per game with 27.1 to 24, player efficiency rating with 29.3 compared to Curry's 24.1 (take that stat with a grain of salt), and team points per game from player drive with 9.1 to Curry's 7.4. LeBron also led in field goal percentage, true shooting percentage, and effective field goal percentage.

Although LeBron may be better offensively, it should not be taken as a knock on Curry. It seems that in today's NBA, every statistic given can be changed to a person's liking. So, deciding who is better offensively should be left to the reader.