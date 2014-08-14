VAVEL USA Interviews Chandler Parsons Of Team USA

Chandler Parsons -

Position: Forward

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 227

NBA Team: Dallas Mavericks

College: University of Florida

USA Basketball Notes:

1. Named a finalist for the 2014 USA National Team on Aug. 5, 2014

2. Recorded 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in just over 25 minutes of action for the victorious USA White Team in the abbreviated 2014 USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. Named a member of the 2014-16 USA Men’s National Team on July 14, 2014.

4. Recorded 8 points and added 2 rebounds to help the USA White to 128-106 victory in the 2013 USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

5. Named a member of the 2013 USA Men’s National Team mini-camp roster on June 12, 2013.

NBA Honors:

1. Named All-NBA second team in 2010 and 2013.

2. Finished ninth in voting for 2012 NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

3. Named to 2012 NBA All-Rookie second team.

4. Finished 10th in voting for 2013 NBA Most Improved Player.

5. Member of Team Texas for the Shooting Stars contest on All-Star Saturday Night in Orlando (2/25/12), finishing second to Team New York in the finals.

NBA Notes:

1. Completed in 2013-14 his 3rd NBA season, all with the Houston Rockets.

2. Has played in 213 games in his career, starting 207, and has averaged 14/1 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 3.3 apg., 1.1 spg., while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 37.0 percent from 3-point and 70.5 percent from the foul line.

3. Has appeared and started in 12 career postseason games, has averaged 18.8 ppg., 6.7 rpg., 3.0 apg., while shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from 3-point and 69.0 percent from the foul line.

4. Drafted in the second round, No. 38 overall, of the 2011 NBA Draft by Houston. Became a draft candidate after completing four collegiate seasons at the University of Florida.