VAVEL USA Interviews Kyle Korver of Team USA

Kyle Korver

Position: Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 212 lbs.

NBA Team: Atlanta Hawks

College: Creighton

USA Basketball Notes:

1. Named a finalist for the 2014 USA National Team on Aug. 5, 2014

2. Recorded 8 points (2-3 3pt FGs) in 24 minutes of action for the USA Blue Team in the abbreviated 2014 USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. Named a member of the 2014-16 USA Men’s National Team on Jan. 23, 2014.

4. Participated in the 2009 USA Men’s National Team mini-camp.

5. Member of the USA Blue Team in the 2009 USA Basketball Showcase and helped lead the Blue to a win and recorded 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocked shots in 22 minutes.

NBA Honors:

1. Competed in the 2004 and 2005 NBA Three-Point Shootouts during All-Star weekend, finishing 3rd and 2nd in those contests respectively.

NBA Milestones:

1. Set a new NBA record for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer (90) versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 6, 2013, passing the mark owned by Dana Barros (89). His streak ended at 127 games on March 5, 2014.

2. In 2009-10, led the NBA in 3-point shooting making .536 (59-110 3pt FGs), establishing the NBA single season 3-point shooting record.

3. Led the NBA in costless throw percentage and ranked 9th in 3-point percentage in 2006-07.

4. Tied for 1st place in the NBA in 3-pointers made with Quentin Richardson with 226, also a Philadelphia 76ers franchise record.

NBA Notes:

1. Completed in 2013-14 his 13th NBA season, and second full season with the Atlanta Hawks after seven and a half seasons with Denver.

2. Has played in 809 games, starting 241, in his career and has averaged 9.8 ppg., 3.0 rpg., 1.7 apg., 1.1 spg., while shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from 3-point and 88.0 percent from the foul line.

3. Has appeared in 67 career postseason games, starting 16, and has averaged 8.0 ppg., 2.2 rpg. and 1.1 apg., whie shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from 3-point and 89.5 percent from the foul line.

4. Drafted by the New Jersey Nets in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2003 NBA Draft; his draft rights were traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations in a draft night deal.

5. On Dec. 26, 2007, Korver was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Gordan Giriček and a future first-round draft pick. Signed as a costless agent by the Chicago Bulls on July 13, 2010. Acquired by the Hawks from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Kirk Hinrich and cash considerations on July 16, 2012.