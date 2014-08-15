VAVEL USA Interviews Kyrie Irving of Team USA

Kyrie Irving

Position: Guard

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 191 lbs.

NBA Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

College: Duke

USA Basketball Notes:

1. Named a finalist for the 2014 USA National Team on Aug. 5, 2014

2. Recorded 6 points, a game best 4 assists and 2 steals in almost 26 minutes of action for the victorious USA White Team in the abbreviated 2014 USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. Named a member of the 2014-16 USA Men’s National Team on Jan. 23, 2014.

4. Recorded a game high 23 points (6-8 FGs, 2-2 3pt FGs, 9-10 FTs), added 3 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal in 27 minutes to help the USA White to 128106 victory in the 2013 USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

5. Selected a member of the 2012 USA Basketball Select Team that trained against the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team.

6. Member of the 2010 USA U18 National Team that compiled a 5-0 record, captured the 2010 FIBA Americas U18 Championship gold medal and qualified the U.S. for the 2011 FIBA U19 World Championship; started all five games and averaged a team third-best 13.6 ppg., while adding 5.0 rpg. and dishing out a team-high 21 assists. Scored in double digits in all five games, including a team-high 21 points in the USA's 81-78 gold medal victory over Brazil.

7. Member of the 2010 to the USA Junior National Select Team that defeated the 2010 World Select Team 101-97 in the Nike Hoop Summit; recorded 15 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes.\

NBA Honors:

1. Named 2013 and 2014 All-NBA honorable mention.

2. Selected for two MNA Eastern Conference All-Star teams (2013 and 2014).

3. Named to the 2014 NBA All-Star East Team, recorded 31 points, 5 rebounds, game high 14 assists in 34 minutes of action.

4. Named 2013 NBA All-Star East Team, recorded 15 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in 24:46 minutes of action.

5. Named 2012 NBA Rookie of the Year.

6. Named to 2012 NBA All-Rookie first team.

7. Won the Foot Locker Three-Point Contest at the 2013 NBA All-Star Weekend.

8. Participated in the 2013 BBVA Rising Stars Challenge played during the 2013 NBA All-Star Weekend and recorded 32 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in 26:46 minutes of action.

9. Participated in the 2012 BBVA Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend, scored 34 points, shot 8-8 from beyond the 3-point line, and recorded a game-high 9 assists and earned the game’s Most Valuable Player honor.

10. Three-time winner of the NBA’s Rookie of the Month Award, for games played in December/January, February and March.

NBA Notes:

1. Completed in 2013-14 his 3rd NBA season, all with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2. Has played and started in 181 games in his career and has averaged 20.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 5.8 apg., 1.4 spg., while shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from 3-point and 86.2 percent from the foul line.

3. Among rookies, ranked first in points per game and costless throw percentage and second in three-point percentage and assists per game; ranked fourth in the NBA and first among rookies in points per fourth quarter at 6.4 points per game (min. 35 games); ranked second in the NBA and first among rookies in points per fourth quarter inside the final three-minutes of games at 3.2 per game.

5. Joined Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Allen Iverson and LeBron James as the only No. 1 overall draft picks to average 18.0 points and 5.0 assists during their rookie campaigns.

6. Became one of six rookies in league history to average 18.0 points, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal and .450 shooting from the field, along with Alvan Adams, Magic Johnson, Grant Hill and Tyreke Evans.

7. Finished the season averaging at least 18.0 points and shooting 39.9 percent from 3-point range to join Larry Bird as the only rookies in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

8. Became the fourth rookie in league history to average 18.0 points and shoot at least .860 from the costless throw line, joining Rick Barry, Kevin Durant and O.J. Mayo.

9. Drafted in the first round (1st overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft by Cleveland. Became an early entry candidate after one collegiate season at Duke University.