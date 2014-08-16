VAVEL USA Interviews Stephen Curry of Team USA

Stephen Curry

Position: Guard

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 185 lbs.

NBA Team: Golden State Warriors

College: Davidson University

USA Basketball Notes:

1. Gold Medals: 2010 FIBA World Championship, 2007 Global Games.

2. Silver Medal: 2007 FIBA U19 World Championship.

3. Named a finalist for the 2014 USA National Team on Aug. 5, 2014

4. Recorded 9 points, 1 rebound and 3 assists in just under 16 minutes of action for the USA Blue Team in the abbreviated 2014 USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

5. Named a member of the 2014-16 USA Men’s National Team on Jan. 23, 2014.

6. Member of the 2010 USA World Championship Team that finished 9-0 and won gold, the USA’s first world championship since 1994.

7. Played in eight games at the 2010 FIBA World Championship and averaged 4.6 ppg., 1.7 rpg. 2.1 apg, made 7-of-19 3-point shots (.368 percent).

8. Recorded 13 points (5-8 FGs, 3-5 spt FGs), three rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes oif action in 92-57 win over Tunisia.

9. Member of the 2010 USA Men’s National Team that finished 4-0 in its pre-World Championship tour. Averaged 5.0 ppg. and 1.3 spg.

10. In the 2010 USA Basketball Showcase, started and helped lead the USA White Team to a 114-96 victory and recorded 14 points, six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes of action.

11. Named a member of the 2010-12 USA Men’s National Team on May 4, 2010.

12. Member of the 2007 USA U19 World Championship Team that finished 8-1 and won the silver medal in Novi Sad, Serbia. Averaged 9.4 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 2.2 apg. and 2.4 spg.

13. Member of the 2007 USA U19 World Championship Team that competed in the Global Games in Dallas, Texas, and finished 4-0 to win the event. Averaged 9.3 ppg., 3.8rpg., and 1.3 apg.

NBA Honors:

1. Named All-NBA second Team in 2014.

2. Named a starter for the 2014 NBA Western Conference All-Star Team, recorded 12 points, 3 rebounds, 11 assists and 1 steal in 28 minutes.

3. Won the 2011 Skills Challenge during 2011 All-Star Weekend.

4. Started for the Sophomores in the 2011 Rookie Challenge and recorded 13 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists in 28 minutes.

5. Finished runner-up for 2010 NBA Rookie of the Year.

6. Voted an unanimous selection to the 2009-10 T-Mobile NBA All-Rookie first team.

7. Voted Western Conference Rookie of the Month three times (January, March and April).

8. Started for the Rookies in the 2010 Rookie Challenge and recorded 14 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist to help lead the Rookies to a 140-128 win over the Sophomores.

NBA Notes:

1. Completed in 2023-14 his 5th NBA season all with the Golden State Warriors.

2. Has played in 336 games in his career, starting 330 times, and has averaged 20.3 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 6.7 apg., 1.3 spg., while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 44.0 percent from 3-point and 89.6 percent from the foul line.

3. Has appeared and started in 19career postseason games, has averaged 23.3 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 8.2 apg. and 1.7 spg., while shooting 43.6 percent from the field, 39.3 percent from 3-point and 90.0 from the foul line.

4. Established in 2012-13 a new NBA single-season record for made 3-pointers by draining 272 3-pointers, eclipsing the previous mark set by Ray Allen (269 in 2005-06), doing so on 53 less attempts than Allen did with Seattle. Also broke the Warriors' single-season franchise record for made 3-pointers, previously held by Dorell Wright (194) in 2010-11, by 78 threes.

5. Became the only player in NBA history to hit 250 3-pointers and dish out 500 assists in a single season and the only player to average at least 3.0 made threes and 6.0 assists.

6. Finished 2009-10 ranked 1st in 3-point field goals made among all rookies, also ranked among all rookies 1st in assists, 1st in steals, 2nd in scoring, 2nd in 3-point field goals attempted, 2nd field goals made, 2nd in costless throw percentage, 2nd in efficiency ranking (18.95), third field goals attempted, 4th in double-doubles (12), 5th in 3-point percentage, 5th in costless throws made and attempted, 10th in rebounding and 23rd in field goal percentage,

7. Drafted in the first round, No. 7 overall, of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors as an early entry candidate after playing three seasons at Davidson.