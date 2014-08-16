VAVEL USA Interviews DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan

Position: Forward

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 216 lbs.

NBA Team: Toronto Raptors

College: University Of Southern California

USA Basketball Notes:

1. Named a finalist for the 2014 USA National Team on Aug. 5, 2014

2. Recorded a game high 16 points (6-9 FGs), 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 24 minutes of action for the USA Blue Team in the abbreviated 2014 USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. Named a member of the 2014-16 USA Men’s National Team on July 14, 2014.

4. Recorded 4 points and 1 rebound in 17 minutes of action for the USA Blue Team in the 2013 USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.

5. Named a member of the 2013 USA Men’s National Team mini-camp roster on June 12, 2013.

6. Selected a member of the 2012 USA Basketball Select training against the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team.

7. Selected a member of the 2008 USA Junior National Select Team that participated in the Nike Hoop Summit.

8. Recorded in the 2008 Nike Hoop Summit a team high 17 points (6-12 FGs, 1-4 3pt FGs, 4-5 FTs), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 blocked shot and 3 steals in 26 minutes of action.

NBA Honors:

1. Named to the 2014 NBA All-Star Eastern Conference Team, recorded 8 points (4-7 FGs), 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 15 minutes of action.

2. Participated in the Sprite Slam Dunk contest at the 2010 and 2011 NBA All-Star Games.

3. Scored 14 points in 22 minutes as a starter for the Sophomore Team in the 2011 Rookie Challenge & Youth Jam at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

4. Won the inaugural NBA All-Star Dunk-In by defeating L.A. Clippers guard Eric Gordon during halftime of the T-Mobile Rookie Challenge & Youth Jam at All-Star Weekend in Dallas. Advanced to the Sprite Slam Dunk contest where he finished second to New York’s Nate Robinson.

NBA Notes:

1. Completed in 2013-14 his fifth NBA season, all with the Toronto Raptors.

2. Has played in 383 career games, started 371, averaged 16.7 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 2.2 apg., 0.9 spg., while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 815 percent from the foul line.

3. Has appeared and started in 7 career postseason games, has averaged 23.9 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 3.6 apg. and 1.1 spg., while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 89.9 percent from the foul line.

4. Played and started 79 games in 2013-14, averaged 38.2 minutes a game, and 22.7 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 4.0 apg., 1.1 spg., while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 82.4 percent from the foul line.

5. Finished 2013-14 ranked 10th in the NBA in points per game.

6. Finished 2012-13 ranked 4th in the NBA in minutes played, 7th in costless throws made, 8th in costless throw attempts, 11th in points, 17th in points per game, field goal attempts and minutes per game, 19th in field goals made, 32nd in the NBA in costless-throw percentage.

7. Drafted in the first round, No. 9 overall, of the 2009 NBA Draft by Toronto. Became an early entry candidate after one collegiate season at the University of Southern California.