Can Rajon Rondo Bounce Back?

Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo returned from an ACL tear last season. After using the second half of the NBA season to get back into his groove, Rondo is set up for a big 2014-2015 campaign.

Rajon Rondo was named captain of the Boston Celtics once he returned to the court, and he spent every minute attempting to lead and set an example for the younger players on the team. After only playing 30 games in the 2013-2014 regular season, Rondo averaged 12 points and 10 assists a game, and that was with a roster that was sorely lacking offensive power.

Rondo is in a contract year and at the age of 28 he is entering his prime, and the Celtics seem to have a roster filled with a few more offensive weapons. Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart, Jared Sullinger and Jeff Green are only a few pieces that will be able to help out Rondo and steer him back to being assist king of the NBA.

Last season his shooting showed significant improvement and although he's no deadly sniper, Rondo showed signs that defenses will have to respect him now, which opens up the court for his teammates. If he starts the season off healthy, Rajon Rondo can return to a top-five point guard status in the NBA.