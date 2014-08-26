Team USA vs. Slovenia: Exhibition Game Preview

After cutting four players – Damian Lillard, Gordon Hayward, Chandler Parsons, and Kyle Korver – and finalizing their roster, Team USA will be back in action against Slovenia in Spain at 2 pm Eastern Time on ESPN 2.

This will be Team USA’s final exhibition game before the start of the tournament on the 30th. It has been reported that Kyrie Irving will get the starting point guard role once again over Derrick Rose. However, Rose has been feeling pretty great and is expected to play plenty of minutes.

“I feel great. Quit asking me how I feel. I’m good,” Rose told Coach Mike Krzyzewski when asked about his condition.

Irving will be matched up against Phoenix Suns’ crafty point guard Goran Dragic, who is the best player and the only NBA player on Slovenia’s roster. Dragic is coming off his best NBA season ever, averaging 20.3 points and 5.9 assists per game. He will surely be a tough cover for Team USA.

In addition, joining Goran on the Slovenian roster will be his two-time Slovenian champion brother, Zoran Dragic, who is mainly known for his shooting.

Since this will be the first time USA will play with their official 12-man roster, Mike Krzyzewski is expected to experiment his system and will possibly cut his rotation short.



“We want to start putting our entire system in now that we have 12 guys,” Coach K said during Sunday’s practice. “Roles can now be easier defined especially for [players] nine through 12. The first seven or eight guys kind of know what we’re doing,” added Krzyzewski.

After this game, Team USA will travel to Bilbao on Wednesday to perform two more training sessions prior to playing Finland on opening day of the World Cup.