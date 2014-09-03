FIBA World Cup: Australia Handles Mexico 70-62, Advances On
FIBA.com

Mexico tried to make the game interesting, but it was too late. Australia holds on to win 70-62 in group stage play in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain. 

Aron Baynes ended leading in points for Australia with 21, but the player who really broke the game open for the Aussies was forward Ryan Broekhoff. Broekhoff hit four three-pointers in the third quarter, turning what was a one-point game at the half into a double-digit lead for Australia.

Mexico, thanks to some great efforts from Orlando Mendez and Gustavo Ayon, cut the lead to just six points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately it couldn't complete the comeback. 