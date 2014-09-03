FIBA World Cup: Australia Handles Mexico 70-62, Advances On

Mexico tried to make the game interesting, but it was too late. Australia holds on to win 70-62 in group stage play in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

Aron Baynes ended leading in points for Australia with 21, but the player who really broke the game open for the Aussies was forward Ryan Broekhoff. Broekhoff hit four three-pointers in the third quarter, turning what was a one-point game at the half into a double-digit lead for Australia.

Mexico, thanks to some great efforts from Orlando Mendez and Gustavo Ayon, cut the lead to just six points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately it couldn't complete the comeback.

With today's win, and a 3-1 record, Australia has punched its ticket out of Group D and into the next round. At 1-3, it's still not impossible for Mexico to do the same. But even so, there's no doubt that Angola (1-2), Lithuania (2-1) and Slovenia are all currently better positioned in the group. Australia's next game will be against Angola, and Mexico will take on Korea.

If Mexico wants to advance, they will need to take care of business against Korea. The likelihood of Mexico winning out would be very challenging, considering Slovenia is in the group as well.

Australia's game against Angola will be Thursday.