Gustavo Ayon Agrees To Sign With Real Madrid, Passes Up On NBA

Gustavo Ayon has agreed to a multi-year deal with Real Madrid, according to reports made by David A. Pick of Eurobasket.

Ayon was drawing interest from the San Antonio Spurs, but he passed up the NBA to play overseas in Spain, where he most likely received a lucrative offer from Real Madrid.

Gustavo Ayon played extremely well for Mexico during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. He averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game throughout the tournament. He impressed many scouts and was even drawing interest from China.

Throughout his career, Ayon has played for four different NBA teams in three years. He last played for the Atlanta Hawks but was plagued by injuries. He’s also spent time with the New Orleans Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Orlando Magic. However, his minutes in the NBA were usually limited.

As for the Spurs, they will most likely move on to other costless agent big men. They are reportedly interested in bringing back Australian center, Aron Baynes. They have also contacted Ryan Hollins and are in the running for him along with three other teams – the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls.

The Spurs may also enter the regular season with that final roster spot left open. Whatever the case, they lost out on their prime target, Gustavo Ayon.