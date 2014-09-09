Zoran Dragic Is Drawing Interest From Seven NBA Teams

After a magnificent 2014 FIBA World Cup performance, Goran Dragic’s younger brother, Zoran, is drawing interest from the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of RealGM. All four of those teams have contacted the 25-year old Dragic.



Additionally, according to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers are in serious pursuit of Zoran as well. Phoenix would like to pair up the Dragic brothers in the backcourt and is a likely destination for the Slovenian.

Zoran averaged 12.9 points on 43.3 percent shooting from three-point territory for Slovenia during the World Cup. His team was just ousted by USA, but Zoran was still a standout and was arguably the best player for Slovenia throughout the FIBA event.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will provide any one of those above-mentioned teams great three-point shooting off the bench. Zoran possess the same intellect as his brother when it comes to basketball.

However, Zoran Dragic is still under contract with Unicaja Malaga of the Spanish league. Any NBA team that plans to sign him will have to buy him out of his contract first, which could cost approximately $1 million.

Nevertheless, the young Dragic brother may soon have an NBA contract due to an impressive FIBA World Cup run.