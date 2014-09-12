WNBA Finals Game 3 Preview: Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky

Chicago, IL- After dominating the Chicago Sky in the first two games of the WNBA Finals, veteran Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury know that closing out the series will not be easy.The Sky have faced elimination three times in the 2014 Playoffs, and all three times they came away with victories. They stormed back for a historic comeback in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the top-seeded Atlanta Dream and defeated the Indiana Fever in Games 2 and 3, after falling down 1-0, in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"Nobody wants to go home," Chicago guard Allie Quigley said. "We don't want to stop playing. We came this far and we just want this really badly, so I think that its gonna show tonight in game 3"

Following games 1 and 2, were the Sky lost by 21 and 29 points, respectively they know they are in a tough spot right now.

The big problem for Phoenix is whether or not Brittney Griner plays tonight. Although shes one of the most physically imposing players in the league, Phoenix center Brittney Griner isn't to immune to getting roughed up herself. In game 2 of the Finals Griner chipped a tooth when she got hit in the mouth by an inadvertent elbow from Sky's Sasha Goodlett. Griner also suffered an eye injury when she got tangled with Sylvia Fowles. Griner underwent a procedure Thursday to correct a retinal issue and is listed as a game-time decision for tonights game 3.

Being without a key player or two has become commonplace for the Sky this year, even into the postseason. Even so, they have found ways to persevere through the adversity and also learn from the journey.

"We've faced elimination in round one and round two and somehow we found a way to win," Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot said. "We've been through a lot this season, we're going to figure it out. We have fighters on this team. We're not happy with just being in the Finals. We need to be better tomorrow and we're going to find a way to be better tomorrow."

Several members of the team stated that they are not happy with their performances in the first two games in Phoenix, but also noted that it's nothing scheme-wise that needs to changed, they just need to execute better and "want it more" since they are the team facing elimination.

Game 3, which will be played at UIC Pavilion and not the Sky's regular home arena, AllState Arena, is Friday night at 8PM ET on ESPN2.