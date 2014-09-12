Dissecting The Success Of Team USA
Javier Robles-VAVEL USA

Team USA has steamrolled its way through the entire 2014 FIBA World Cup. They have dominated their opponents with an average win margin of 32.6 points. How has Team USA been so successful and dominant?

One might state the obvious that they are the only team with 12 NBA players. However, it is much more than that. Having 12 NBA players does not mean much if those players do not have good chemistry with each other. For example, teams like Spain and France have far better team chemistry than USA because they have been together longer, and USA’s turnover numbers are a strong indication of its less than stellar team chemistry.

On the contrary, USA conquers in so many different areas. One of which is forcing its opponents to a massive amount of turnovers. USA is excellent at smothering its opponents on defense and forcing them to rush their offense, which results into live ball turnovers. Live ball turnovers hurt USA’s opponents the most. It allows USA to get out in transition and, with all the explosive athletes it has on the roster, USA almost always converts off turnovers.