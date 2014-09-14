Serbia - USA Live Score of 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup

Final: USA receiving its Gold Medals.

Final: Serbia receiving its Silver Medals.

Final: Kyrie Irving wins the 2014 FIBA World Cup MVP!

Final: Milos Teodosic, Kyrie Irving, Nicolas Batum, Kenneth Faried, and Pau Gasol have been named the all-star five of the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

Final: Kalinic led Serbia with 18 points. Teodosic with 10 points and 7 assists.

Final: Irving led USA with 26 points. Harden added 23. Cousins had 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Final: USA - 129 Serbia - 92.

​4th Quarter (:00): First time USA wins back-to-back FIBA gold medals.

​4th Quarter (:00): That does it! Team USA wins the gold medal!

​4th Quarter (:15): Final seconds. Crowd with a standing ovation.

​4th Quarter (1:03): Andre Drummond tips in Curry's miss. 129-92, USA.

​4th Quarter (1:47): Serbia still playing hard, despite being down 35.

​4th Quarter (2:18): Jovic tosses a nice alley-oop to Stimac.

​4th Quarter (2:50): However, beautiful mid-air pass by Rose to Drummond who completes the alley-oop play with a soft layup.

​4th Quarter (3:32): Rose still looks rusty. 0-4, 0 points.

​4th Quarter (3:37): Looks like Serbia is emptying its bench too.

​4th Quarter (4:23): Nice alley-oop pass from Teodosic to Kalinic.

​4th Quarter (4:37): Drummond finally checks in.

​4th Quarter (4:51): Teodosic and Raduljica working together for that two.

​4th Quarter (5:39): Plumlee checks in for Davis.

​4th Quarter (6:33): DeRozan sinks a corner three. This is "garbage" moments already. Davis should be on the bench already.

​4th Quarter (7:52): Faried's night is probably done as he sits with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

​4th Quarter (8:21): As Chick Hern would say, "this game is in the refrigerator."

4th Quarter (9:22): USA extends its lead to 40 off a Faried jump hook.

3rd Quarter (:00): Three quarters are done. USA up 105-67.

3rd Quarter (:03): Faried with a three? No good!

3rd Quarter (:47): Another block by Thompson.

3rd Quarter (:55): Klay Thompson demonstrating his good defense, blocking a shot away cleanly.

3rd Quarter (1:44): Alley-oop to Anthony Davis who completes it with a layup.

3rd Quarter (2:35): DeRozan just checked in and gets back-to-back baskets.

3rd Quarter (2:59): Thompson misses a three and this time Gay puts the ball back in with a dunk.

3rd Quarter (4:00): Irving in fuego!! Another three!

3rd Quarter (4:18): Bogdanovic with another. This time a two-pointer.

3rd Quarter (4:45): And finally Bogdanovic hits a three. Irving answers right back!

3rd Quarter (5:11): Anthony Davis checks back in and immediately hits a two. His first basket.

3rd Quarter (5:30): Zone defense by Serbia.

3rd Quarter (5:38): Nenad Krstic hits a jumper.

3rd Quarter (5:55): USA - 83 Serbia - 52.

3rd Quarter (6:09): Good feed by Teodosic to Bjelica for an easy two.

3rd Quarter (6:41): Teodosic has been quiet, but he gets that layup to go.

3rd Quarter (6:49): Harden having a terrific game as well. Hits a step back jumper.

3rd Quarter (7:09): Bjelica drills a three.

3rd Quarter (7:43): Harden's three is a miss, but Cousins throws it back down. Excellent game by Cousins today.

3rd Quarter (7:57): Four fouls on Raduljica.

3rd Quarter (7:57): Technical foul called on Raduljica. He has lost his cool.

3rd Quarter (8:00): Irving gets the block from behind on Raduljica who thought he was fouled.

3rd Quarter (8:30): Unsportsmanlike foul was called on Raduljica.

3rd Quarter (8:30): Hard foul by Serbia on Cousins. Both teams exchanging a few words.

3rd Quarter (8:59): Kalinic draws a foul on Cousins and completes a three-point play.

3rd Quarter (12:00): Cousins starting the second half.

Halftime: Bjelica leads Serbia with 9. Kalinic with 8 points. Teodosic with 8 points and 4 assists. Raduljica with 7 points and 3 rebounds.

Halftime: Irving leads USA with 18 points. Harden has 17. Cousins with 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Halftime: So many great things out of USA in that first half. Three-point shooting was terrific. Cousins defense in the post was incredible.

Halftime: Serbia - 41 USA - 67.

2nd Quarter (:00): Kalinic sinks in a buzzer beater three to end the half.

2nd Quarter (:39): Meanwhile, Serbia a pretty good three-point shooting team, struggling from that mark.

2nd Quarter (1:12): USA ups its lead to 29.

2nd Quarter (1:27): And another three by USA. Harden hits. 12/16 shooting from that mark for USA.

2nd Quarter (1:49): USA - 62 Serbia - 35.

2nd Quarter (1:59): Curry joins the three-point shooting barrage. His first basket.

2nd Quarter (2:29): Cousins making his presence felt in the paint. Blocks a shot which leads to a layup in transition for Harden.

2nd Quarter (3:01): Cousins out here playing defense and hustling.

2nd Quarter (3:30): Bjelica hits a three. That's only the second three by Serbia. USA already has 9 three-pointers made. 4/4 for Irving.

2nd Quarter (3:40): And Harden hits a three as well. USA up big, 56-30.

2nd Quarter (4:21): Wow! Irving with another three. There is no answer for him.

2nd Quarter (5:00): And now Gay hits a three, puts USA up 21.

2nd Quarter (5:40): Thompson missed a three, but Gay followed it with a put back dunk.

2nd Quarter (5:57): 45-29 USA up.

2nd Quarter (5:57): Three fouls on Anthony Davis too.

2nd Quarter (6:26): Faried just picked up his third foul.

2nd Quarter (7:14): Rose with a nice touch pass to Faried for the two hand stuff and the foul!

2nd Quarter (8:17): Easy layups given up by both teams in a stretch of five seconds.

2nd Quarter (8:49): Then Irving misses a layup on the other end but Faried finishes with a dunk.

2nd Quarter (9:00): Teodosic with a three. Serbia needed that.

2nd Quarter (9:18): Cousins picks up his second foul. Two fouls apiece for Davis, Faried, and Cousins.

2nd Quarter (9:35): Thompson hits another three. Three-point shooting has made a huge difference.

1st Quarter (:00): Cousins, however, changed the game with his defensive presence.

1st Quarter (:00): Serbia - 21 USA - 35. Irving single-handedly took Serbia out of this game after Serbia had an early 8-point lead. Irving with 15 first quarter points.

1st Quarter (:24): Irving yet another three-pointer.

1st Quarter (1:19): Mason Plumlee checks into the game early. Rose also came in.

1st Quarter (1:41): Thompson hits a corner three. All of a sudden USA up by 11, 30-19.

1st Quarter (2:24): Irving on fire! Hits another three.

1st Quarter (2:45): Krstic finally gets a field goal to go in.

1st Quarter (3:09): Cousins drains an 18-footer after two costless throws made by Serbia on the other end.

1st Quarter (3:30): Irving again! All the way to the rim after another defensive stop by USA.

1st Quarter (3:56): Irving with a pull up three. 12-0 run now by USA.

1st Quarter (4:25): 9-0 run by USA who takes a one point lead.

1st Quarter (4:51): Cousins very fired up. Teodosic gets second foul.

1st Quarter (4:51): Cousins stuffs Raduljica!

1st Quarter (5:08): Harden with a three. He is carrying the scoring load so far. Much better first half for him.

1st Quarter (5:37): Harden answers with an and-1 play of his own.

1st Quarter (5:51): Raduljica gets an and-1 play. Foul on Cousins.

1st Quarter (6:11): And Irving all the way to the rim with a graceful finish.

1st Quarter (6:35): Another layup for Serbia.

1st Quarter (6:44): That last foul actually on Kenneth Faried.

1st Quarter (6:44): Another foul on USA. Four team fouls. Cousins, who checked in for Davis, picks up his first.

1st Quarter (6:57): Poor play on both ends of the floor for USA.

1st Quarter (7:04): Also another easy layup by Serbia. They are up 5 early.

1st Quarter (7:26): Another dunk by Serbia.

1st Quarter (7:38): Two fouls on Anothony Davis. He will sit.

1st Quarter (7:42): Serbia executing much better than USA so far.

1st Quarter (8:01): Another good look by Serbia getting Raduljica a dunk.

1st Quarter (8:25): Teodosic gets all the way to the basket for a layup. Lousy defense by USA.

1st Quarter (9:31): Beautiful pick and roll play by Serbia as they get an easy dunk out of it.

1st Quarter (9:45): Faried starts the game for USA with a costless throw line jumper.

3:01 P.M. EST: Here we go! We are underway.

2:55 P.M. EST: Rudy Gay has been officially cleared to play.

2:43 P.M. EST: How many points will James Harden score in the first half today?

2:43 P.M. EST: All of Team USA on the floor now.

2:37 P.M. EST: Lithuania only utilized Jonas Valanciuans in the beginning of the game against USA. Look for Serbia to dump it down low to Raduljica a lot more and utilize his size in there much more than Lithuania. Serbia will probably look to get USA in early foul trouble.

2:27 P.M. EST: A little over 30 minutes remaining. Serbia could be a dangerous opponent for USA if it continues to shoot lights out like it has against its three previous opponents.

2:22 P.M. EST: Amazing how Teodosic is up there in field goal percentage with most big men.

2:20 P.M. EST: On the contrary, Serbia has two of its players in the top 10 field goal percentage. Miroslav Raduljica at number 8 with a 55.3 percent shooting. Milos Teodosic at number 9 with a 55.2 percent shooting.

2:14 P.M. EST: Kenneth Faried has the highest field goal percentage throughout the entire 2014 FIBA World Cup as he is shooting 67.6 percent from the field.

2:10 P.M. EST: USA has won 4 gold medals during the FIBA World Cup. Most recent one was in 2010 where Kevin Durant and company beat Turkey.

2:08 P.M. EST: Serbia has won 2 gold medals during the FIBA World Cup. One in 1998, and the other in 2002.

2:04 P.M. EST: Klay Thompson has been huge during these knock out stages. Let us see if he still has the hot hand.

2:01 P.M. EST: Will Derrick Rose bounce back from another horrific game?

1:59 P.M. EST: Some of Team USA players on the floor already.

1:20 P.M. EST: In Team USA news, during its last game, Rudy Gay took a vicious elbow to the mouth and had his tooth pushed back. On Saturday morning, it was reported that he had a broken jaw, but those reports were false. It was later confirmed that Gay has been left with a chipped tooth and bruising around a tooth socket. Despite the injury, Gay is fully expected to play.

1:19 P.M. EST: Even if Serbia loses this game, it has been one heck of a run by them. It is still shocking to the world that a team who struggled so much during the group stages has made it this far. Not only that, they are expected to give USA a run for its money, based on the way they have been playing lately.

1:18 P.M. EST: Without question, the best way for USA to win is to force turnovers and run out in transition. Serbia is one of the worst fast breaking teams, while USA is the best. However, Serbia takes care of the ball better than USA, averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game as opposed to USA's 14.4 per game.

1:17 P.M. EST: USA and Serbia have never met during previous FIBA World Cup tournaments. This will be the first time these two teams meet, and it will certainly been an interesting battle.

1:16 P.M. EST: Even though they struggled during the group stages, Serbia has been the fourth best scoring team throughout the FIBA World Cup. Serbia is second place in three-point field goals, an area where they have been extremely efficient during the knock out stages. USA may need to run out on most of the Serbian players and force them to put the ball on the floor and make a play instead.

1:15 P.M. EST: USA's path to the finals has been easy wins over Mexico, Slovenia, and Lithuania. They have used stellar second half defense to blow out those opponents, but can they do it against a more resilient Serbia team? It is not going to be as easy as the Serbs have proved to be a stiff competition during these knock out stages, mainly due to its incredible shooting performances.

1:14 P.M. EST: James Harden has notched back-to-back scoreless first halves. USA cannot afford another one of those slow starts from Harden. In fact, USA cannot afford a slow start in the first quarter as team, like they have had against both Slovenia and Lithuania. Serbia most recently made a great France team pay for its slow start.

1:13 P.M. EST: USA will need to count on its offensive rebounding, especially from Kenneth Faried in this game. Serbia is an efficient team as well, shooting a little over 50 percent. Therefore, USA will need to make it one-and-done on the defensive end.

1:12 P.M. EST: USA did not have much trouble against Lithuania's size, but Serbia has been more aggressive and may utilize its size advantage in the paint. Since this is the final game of the tournament, it would not be surprising if USA digs deep into its bench and used Mason Plumlee and Andre Drummond.

1:11 P.M. EST: Finally, USA would definitely need to look out for Milos Teodosic, a guy who should also be scouted by NBA teams even though he has a two years remaining on his contract with CSKA Moscow. Teodosic is leading his team in scoring with 14.0 per game and assists with 4.1 per game. He is also shooting very efficient from the field. He is shooting 55.2 percent from the entire field, which includes 48.9 percent from threes and 68.2 percent from two-point range. He is another one of those streaky shooters that Serbia possesses.

1:10 P.M. EST: Nenad Krstic has also been a factor for Serbia. Although he has not been a supreme scorer for Serbia, Krstic, a former NBA player, has plenty of knowledge and has served as a veteran leader to his national team.

1:08 P.M. EST: Another player who has been terrific for Serbia is Miroslav Raduljica. In the NBA, this guy was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers two days after being traded there from the Milwaukee Bucks. Surprisingly, he remains without an NBA contract. Raduljica has been hurting his previous opponents from inside the paint. He is incredibly strong in the paint and takes up a lot of space. USA will have to probably use DeMarcus Cousins' physicality to contain Raduljica in the paint.

1:07 P.M. EST: For Serbia, it has been a handful of players who have played excellent thus far. First, Bogdan Bogdanovic, the 2014 first-round draft pick of the Phoenix Suns. Bogdanovic has been dangerous beyond the arc and has also been showing some flashes of what he can do when he puts the ball on the floor. That's one player USA will have to look. He could get streaky.

1:04 P.M. EST: The most impressive part about Serbia is its path to the finals. First, they beat a Greece team that was 5-0 during the group stages. In fact, Serbia blew them out by 18 points in the first-round. Then Serbia moved on to Brazil. Brazil is ranked 10th in the world and has four NBA players. However, that did not matter to Serbia. They blew the Brazilians out as well, beating them by 28 points. Serbia later faced France, a team that beat highly favored Spain. The Serbs were not fazed. They jumped on France early and took a huge lead. France did make a comeback, but it was not enough. And now, Serbia will play the best team in the world, USA. Can they pull off an upset like they have this entire tournament?

1:03 P.M. EST: Serbia's FIBA world rank is 11. USA is, of course, ranked first.

1:02 P.M. EST: Serbia has been phenomenal throughout the knock out stages. Who would have thought that a team who finished fourth in their group during the group stages with a record of 2-3 would make it to the finals to play Team USA.

1:01 P.M. EST: Team USA, as expected, has made it to the finals. However, Serbia making it to the finals to play against USA was not anticipated at all. Many believed it would be Spain who would make it this far to play USA.

1:00 p.M. EST: Welcome to the live inline and score of the 2014 FIBA World Cup gold medal game between Serbia and Team USA. The game will begin at 3 P.M. EST. The game takes place in Madrid, Spain.