San Antonio Spurs Interested In Multiple Costless Agents

As training camp nears, the San Antonio Spurs are actively searching for a costless agent to fill in the last remaining spot on their roster. The most recent costless agent drawing interest from the Spurs is Michael Beasley.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, the Spurs have worked out Michael Beasley. The Los Angeles Lakers are another team highly interested in Beasley as they have worked him out numerous times.

Aside from Beasley, the Spurs are trying to pull a last minute offer for Gustavo Ayon, who has yet to officially sign a deal overseas with Real Madrid. Ayon also has an offer in place from the Shandong Flaming Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Spurs are also one of many teams that have contacted Ryan Hollins, but they have not negotiated a contract with the 7-foot big man.

Aron Baynes continues to be an option for the Spurs as well, but they have not been able to reach an agreement with the Aussie center. If nothing happens, the Spurs may try to sign-and-trade Baynes, but it will be a difficult task.

Nonetheless, the Spurs, who have 14 guaranteed contracts on their roster, are desperately trying to fill in the final spot before training camp begins at the end of September.

In other Spurs news, Danny Green has changed his jersey number from 4 to 14.