Dallas Mavericks Unveil Fan Designed Jerseys In 2015

The Dallas Mavericks have unveiled their new jerseys for the 2015-2016 season. Mavs owner Mark Cuban held a contest for designing the new jerseys and the final choice was revealed today. Like most teams, the Mavs are going in a creative and design route for their jerseys.

The jerseys, designed by fan Geoff Case, feature a skyline of Dallas as a backdrop to the jersey. This jersey does howver resemble very closely to the Denver Nuggets alternate jersey, in which the comparison is listed below.

Even if similar looking, these jersey for Dallas will add some spark to them and provide a new and improved look and feel. The Mavericks are projected to use these jersey in 8 games in the 2015-16 season.