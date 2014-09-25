LeBron James Likely To Have Stayed In Miami If Heat Three-Peated

LeBron James recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with CNN's own Rachael Nichols to discuss his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a sneak peek trailer of the interview Nichols asks LeBron if he still would've left the Miami Heat had they won the 2014 NBA Championship.

LeBron's response is as follows:

"It's a greater chance, for sure," James told CNN's Rachel Nichols. "I mean, it would be hard to leave back-to-back-to-back championships and try to go for four. But, obviously, you really can't live and think of what may have happened. For me, I've always been a person kind of live in the moment."

While LeBron James and the Miami Heat were able to make it back to the NBA Finals this past June, they ultimately lost the series 4-1 to the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron's comments reflect what many fans and NBA analysts thought to be the case prior to the 2013-2014 season. Leaving a team with the opportunity to win a fourth consecutive NBA title, something even Michael Jordan did not accomplish, would be hard to fathom any athlete doing.

Ultimately LeBron would have still found his way back to Cleveland, even if the Miami Heat had won their third straight title, it may have just been a year or two down the line.

LeBron goes on to talk about his recent weight loss the strict diet he had to implement in order to shed a good 10-15 pounds. He states that he is quicker than he's been in recent years. "That's not such a good thing for the competition," LeBron said.

LeBron is not making any championship predictions like when he joined the Miami Heat. Instead, he's preaching for patience from the Cleveland fans because as he says, "I understand what it takes to get there."

The entire interview will air on CNN's Unguarded Friday, September 26, at 10:30 PM EST.