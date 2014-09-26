Rajon Rondo To Miss Six To Eight Weeks With Broken Hand

Rajon Rondo has broken his hand and underwent surgery on Friday morning, reports Boston Globe Celtics beat writer Baxter Holmes. Rondo is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks. Rondo underwent surgical fixation of a left metacarpal fracture.

The surgery was performed at New England Baptist Hospital by Dr. Brian McKeon.

Rondo will miss all of training camp and preseason with this injury. He is likely to miss the first couple of weeks of the regular season as well.

Last season, Rondo only played 30 games as he was recovering from an ACL injury. Now, he will miss part of the upcoming season again trying to recover from a broken hand.

Rondo has been rumored in trades, and this may hurt his stock for the time being. In the meantime, Marcus Smart is expected to start at point guard in place of Rondo.

Rajon Rondo averaged 11.7 points, 9.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. He has been the only remaining piece from the 2008 championship team, but injuries have limited him the last couple of seasons.

Apparently, Rondo broke his hand after taking a fall at his home Thursday night, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports.