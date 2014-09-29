Golden State Warriors Unveil New Alternate Jerseys

The Golden State Warriors hit the scene prior to the start of the 2014-2015 NBA season by unveiling their new "slate" colored jerseys. This year they went a little more traditional. Warriors forward Harrison Barnes helped debut these jerseys on Thursday.

Last season, the Warriors went a completely different direction with their jerseys, which seemed to backfire to a lot of the general public because of the bright colors.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

However, this year, the Warriors made a cool new step in a direction where simple might be the best thing to do. The Warriors invited social media influencers to unveil the jersey. The influencers got the first look at the jersey and multiple videos were made with Harrison Barnes debuting the new look.

These jerseys will make their debut for the Golden State Warriors on November 15 against the Charlotte Hornets and will then be worn for every Saturday game throughout the remainder of the season.