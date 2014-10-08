Four Suspended; Paul Pierce And Joakim Noah Fined For Altercation

The NBA has suspended DeJuan Blair, Nene, Daniel Orton, and Xavier Silas one game for leaving the bench area during the altercation between Paul Pierce and Joakim Noah. The suspension will begin the first game of the regular season for the Washington Wizards when they play the Miami Heat on October 29.

Silas and Orton have non-guaranteed deals, so they may not be on the opening day roster for the Wizards, but Nene and Blair will definitely serve their suspension on opening night.

In addition, Pierce and Noah have each been fined $15,000. It was only a preseason game, but tempers flared between the two, and a start of a new rivalry may be born between the Bulls and Wizards.

Nonetheless, the Wizards will be without two key players for the first game of the regular season against another tough Eastern Conference opponent.

Here is a video of how the altercation transpired.



