The NBA Tankables

With the 2014-2015 NBA season less than a month away, teams are trying to put the final touches on their rosters, and some teams are already destined to make a major push at a championship. These five teams are not them. These are the teams that will have losing records, and they know it.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (Above) might not even play this season. Hopefully, Nerlens Noel can have a great rookie season in his place.

(IMAGE SOURCE "bleacherreport.com" GETTY IMAGE)

The 76ers are all but saying they will be tanking this coming season. Trading away Thaddeus Young after arguably his best season as a pro for Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Alexey Shved seemed a bit suspicious since they did not fill any of the shoes he filled in the previous season. Also, not having your first-round, third overall draft pick Joel Embiid due to his foot injury for possibly the entire season does not really leave a lot of hope for the season. Two bright spots are finally getting Nerlens Noel after missing the entire last season to injury and Michael Carter-Williams potential is through the roof. Nerlens Noel is going to be a shot blocking and hopefully rebounding machine for the 76ers. Something few teams have now. Michael Carter-Williams is a taller Rajon Rondo. He can score, he's super athletic, and can actually play the classic point guard position. The only thing he needs is experience. Knowing the right passes to make and the right shots to take are things that will be learned as time goes on. The one problem is that losing like the 76ers are going to this season is going to destroy his morale and possibly his confidence. Even if MCW and the rest of the 76ers are aware of the tanking plan, seeing your name at the bottom of the league when it comes to wins is going to have a negative effect on your team. This could easily cause players to demand trades or lose confidence in their game.

Orlando Magic

Not sure Channing Frye (above) is the answer to your problems in Orlando.

(IMAGE SOURCE "bleacherreport.com" Getty Image)

The one knock on the Orlando Magic is that they have not had an identity since Dwight Howard left. Are they a mid-range shooting team? Are they a three-point shooting team? Will Victor Oladipo step up now that they traded away Arron Afflalo? There are so many questions with this team this season that leads many to think that they will once again be a bad team this season. The biggest signing for the Magic was Channing Frye, who will be making eight million a year for the next four years, money that could have gone towards signing another player or even trading for a player and cash. Channing Frye is going to add almost nothing to the Magic. At best, he's a good three-point shooter when left open. Unfortunately, he will almost never be left open because he is the Magic's only three-point threat. Even the signing of veteran guard Ben Gordon makes no sense. Gordon has not been productive in years. Nikola Vucevic is their only bright spot. A relentless beast on the glass who is only going to get better. But knowing the Magic, they'll trade him for a future lottery pick.

Utah Jazz

Trey Burke (above) has tons of potential. He should probably stay away from camera phones for a while though.

(IMAGE SOURCE "saltcityhoops.com")

The Jazz are an Eastern Conference team playing in the west. There was a time when the Jazz were not a team you wanted to play, even when Karl Malone and John Stockton were long gone. Unfortunately, Jerry Sloan stepped down as head coach, and he is not walking through that door. The Utah Jazz are going to be horrible again this season. Sure, they have Trey Burke, and he looks like he is going to be a leader, but that's where the buck stops. And while Gordon Hayward is talented, he's not an All-Star just yet nor does he have the game to beat out any of the guards in the west. The bright side is that Derrick Favors' point production has gone up every year, and he shoots around 50 percent every season. But for a center, he may need to increase his rebounding and shot blocking numbers. Overall, the Utah Jazz are looking to have a very long and disappointing season, unless they make some trades for big name players.

Milwaukee Bucks

Good news is Jabari Parker wants to play in Milwaukee. They may have a future life time star

(IMAGE SOURCE "bleacherraort.com" Getty image)



Good news for the Bucks right off the back is that their rookie Jabari Parker wants to be there. Rarely do you find a player who is okay playing in a small market team. While the team does have history, the Bucks have not had consistent success as a team of late. Parker could possibly be the answer to the Bucks prayers. And now for the bad news. The Bucks roster is filled with a crew of hard workers but not much scorers. Everyone on their roster, with the exception of OJ Mayo, is a specialty guy and not a scorer. Scoring is going to be a constant problem for the Bucks all season long, unless they can dump their problem child Larry Sanders. Last year, Sanders was either injured, leaving his dogs out in the cold, fighting in the club, or smoking illegal drugs. If Sanders is still a Buck before Christmas, it'll be a shock.

Boston Celtics

The look of frustration is a look the Celtics will see from Jeff Green (above) during the rebuilding process...until he's traded at least.

(IMAGE SOURCE "cbsboston.files.wordpress.com" Getty Image)

As much as it pains this writer to say this, the Boston Celtics are going to be another lottery team next year. That's not to say that they do not have talent or that they won't be competitive. It's just that they still do not have anyone who can give them consistant points in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter or a better than average rebounding other than Rajon Rondo. Speaking of Rondo and inconsistent scorers, both him and Jeff Green will more than likely be packaged off together for another draft pick or another veteran scorer that won't be around in the future. And even if the Celtics were somehow not able to trade Rondo because of his hand injury from "falling" (which is code for he punched someone and Ray Donovan came in to keep things quiet), then Jared Sullinger will get better as will Kelly Olynyk, but not enough to have anyone believe they could make any noise in the east regardless of how weak it is.