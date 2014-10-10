Will Terrence Ross Have A Breakout Season?

Entering his third season in the NBA, Terrence Ross is looking to make a splash this upcoming season and earn the trust of head Coach Dwane Casey. When talking about the Raptors offense, you hear DeMar DeRozen and Kyle Lowry, but if the Raptors are going to be successful this season, they will also need to depend on Terrence Ross to carry some of the load.

In his final season at the University of Washington, Ross showed that he has great athleticism and can space the floor and shoot the three at a consistent rate. He put up an average of 16.4 points on 37.1 percent three-point shooting in 35 games. When the Raptors selected him with the eighth overall pick in 2012, they were looking for a wing player who could compliment DeMar DeRozen.

After the Raptors shipped Rudy Gay to Sacramento, it opened up more playing time for the 23-year old Ross as he was inputted into the starting lineup. While in the starting lineup, we saw a glimpse of what to expect from Ross in the future on the defensive side of the ball. Sure, he may need to get stronger, but we saw some spirts where Ross was at a level we've never seen before.

He has had some individually brilliant moments, like when he unexpectedly dropped 51 points against the Los Angeles Clippers, and when he stole the ball with over 8 seconds left in the game that gave the Raptors the chance to win Game 7 at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

Ross has the potential to be a great player. He is nowhere near his prime, and the best has yet to come from him. With playoffs experience under his belt, Ross should come out stronger and will look to redeem himself from last season's disappointing playoffs series. We should see him breakout this season, but more importantly, if the Raptors plan on being better than last year, Terrence Ross has to be a key piece to their puzzle.