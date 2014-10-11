Boston Celtics Fall To The Toronto Raptors 109-116

Atlantic Division rivals faced-off Friday night in the NBA preseason. Both the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics came into this game trying to tighten up their schemes. Toronto had a record of 1-1, while Boston boasted an untarnished record of 2-0.

Boston started out slowly, allowing the Raptors to jump out to a ten-point lead in the first quarter. DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry led the charge for the Raptors in this game, both finished with 18 points and three rebounds. After a cold start, the Celtics opened up as the first half progressed and with the help of guard Avery Bradley, who tallied 22 points for the game (20 in the first half), the Celtics were never too far away. Boston outscored Toronto 35-29 in the second quarter to help close the gap.

The second half showed a much tougher contest and rookie Marcus Smart showed flashes of what he can be capable of. Smart finished the night with nine points and seven assists. However, it was his poise on the floor that mattered the most, especially while trying to spell Rajon Rondo.

The Celtics took the lead momentarily a few times throughout the second half, but ultimately their defense could not stop the Raptors, and they were outscored in the fourth quarter 29-16. The final score ended up being 109-116 Toronto. However, the important thing is how the team performed. The Celtics didn't look as good as they did the other night against New York, but they all managed to do a solid job and got good shots. Execution at the end of the game was sloppy, which is one thing the C's really need to work on in order to close out tight contests.

The Boston Celtics are immediately back into action tomorrow, October 11, against the New York Knicks. The Toronto Raptors' next opponent is also the New York Knicks on October 13.