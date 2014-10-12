New York Knicks Oust The Boston Celtics 96-80

The New York Knicks were looking to get even with the Boston Celtics Saturday evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut after losing to them on Wednesday.

The first quarter saw a back-and-forth affair between the teams with Boston outscoring New York 26-24. The Celtics received production from various players in the first period, while the Knicks were led by Jose Calderon’s 7 points.

Jared Sullinger scored the first 9 points of the second quarter for the Celtics to extend Boston’s lead to 7, but the Knicks came battling back to overcome the deficit and take a 53-47 lead into halftime.

Cold shooting in the third quarter for the Celtics allowed the Knicks to grow their lead to 12 points by the end of the period. Led by Carmelo Anthony and Tim Hardaway Jr, the Knicks outscored Boston 23-17 in the quarter.

New York Knicks rookie Cleanthony Early put his stamps on the fourth quarter to help the team finish this one out. He scored 9 of his 11 points in the fourth, including a couple of threes, as the Knicks defeated the Celtics 96-80.

The Knicks looked solid offensively as they shot 52.6 percent from the field. Carmelo Anthony scored a game-high 16 points to go along with 5 rebounds. J.R. Smith followed with 14 of his own, and Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in with 11.

For the Celtics, Marcus Thornton shared team-high honors with Sullinger as they scored 15 apiece. Brandon Bass pushed in 12 points off the bench in 23 minutes. Evan Turner was the other Celtic in double digits with 11 points. He also tacked on 3 assists and 4 rebounds.

After winning the first two games of the preseason, the Celtics have now lost the last two. They will match up against the Toronto Raptors once again on October 15.

The New York Knicks have gone 1-1 in the preseason, both games against the Celtics, and will go head to head against the Toronto Raptors as well in their next game on October 13.