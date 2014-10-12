Sacramento Kings Lose To The Brooklyn Nets In Shanghai

Ben McLemore had a chance to tie it with 20 seconds remaining, but Sergey Karasev blocked his attempt. Mirza Teletovic nailed a three pointer prior to McLemore's attempt to give the Nets the lead and the eventually winning shot.

The Kings are in China for some preseason action. Late Saturday night was their first of two games against the Nets. The second will be in Beijing on Wednesday.

"We played much better defense in the second half," Kings coach Michael Malone said. "But missed a lot of costless throws. You go 22 of 36 from the foul line in a close game, that’s going to make it very hard to win."

Ramon Sessions led the Kings in points off the bench with 18. Collison chipped in 15, and Cousins and Gay both scored 9. Although Cousins played just 14 minutes. Brook Lopez led the Nets with 18 points, 6 rebounds and Deron Williams chipped in 12 points, 6 assists.

The Kings shot just 42% for the game but took care of the basketball, only turning it over 11 times. This is a huge sign for the Kings especially after how poorly they played in their first preseason game at Toronto, seemingly to not be able to dribble the basketball without turning it over.

Even though it's a loss, this game does show some positive signs for the Kings. Shooting this badly at the line will hurt them but if they make a higher percentage of their costless throws, they win this game. This Nets team is a solid team and competing with them is a good sign.