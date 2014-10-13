Will The Los Angeles Lakers Surprise People?

The biggest storyline surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers has been the return of Kobe Bryant. Will he be able to produce at an elite level post Achilles injury? It seems like Kobe looks pretty good in the early going, but he doesn't seem to be at a superstar level. Now, it's time to dissect the rest of the roster.

Lakers' first-round draft pick Julius Randle is an interesting piece. He has a decent post game and good quickness at the power forward position. Despite Carlos Boozer being ahead of Randle on the depth chart, it will be no surprise that sometime during the season Randle becomes the starter. With his versatility and potential, he can become the face of the franchise.

The main problem for the Lakers is the center position. Jordan Hill is not a starting center in the NBA, neither is Robert Sacre. Jordan Hill is a good player, but he is not starter worthy on a team looking to make the playoffs in an extremely tough Western Conference. Both centers are not consistent on the offensive side of the ball and don't really possess a post game.

The other problem is that Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant will not produce like true superstars at this stage in their careers. However, Jeremy Lin, Nick Young, and Xavier Henry are solid role players, but they won’t hold up over the course of an 82-game season if they’re to be relied on too much.

The hiring of Coach Byron Scott was actually a really good move, but he does not have a playoff worthy roster, and it would be tough for him to succeed. He is a fiery coach and is very demanding. He gets in guys faces and holds them accountable for their mistakes, which is good because the Lakers have never had that kind of coach since Phil Jackson departed.

The Lakers have limited talent in their frontline after losing Pau Gasol, a big man who can score, pass, rebound, and play in the post. They also lose his basketball smarts and length on defense. As mentioned above, Randle is solid, but he needs around two years to reach his full potential.

Lakers fans may not like to hear it, but this team is incredibly limited on talent. For a team that finished with the second worst record in the west, adding Carlos Boozer and Jeremy Lin doesn’t scream championship contenders, especially since they lost Gasol. Sure, Kobe Bryant will be back, which of course helps, and the Lakers got a steal in the draft with Julius Randle, but this team is far from being considered championship contenders, and may not even come close to making the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, it will be the second straight year that they become a lottery team.

Los Angeles Laker Depth Chart

PG: Steve Nash, Jeremy Lin, Jordan Clarkson

SG: Kobe Bryant, Xavier Henry, Wayne Ellington

SF: Wesley Johnson, Nick Young

PF : Carlos Boozer, Julius Randle, Ryan Kelly

C: Jordan Hill, Ed Davis, Robert Sacre