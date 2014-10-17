Boston Celtics Roll Past The Philadelphia 76ers Behind Avery Bradley's 20 First Half Points

The Boston Celtics pounced the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 111-91 Thursday evening at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, as the Celtics improve to 3-3 this preseason while the 76ers fall to a record of 1-4 after five games.

Avery Bradley led all scorers at halftime with 20 total points and shot an amazing 6-8 from beyond the three point arc and 7-11 overall in the first half, while the team as a whole made 10 threes in the first half. Ex-Oklahoma State Cowboy, Marcus Smart, was very effective in the opening half as he played 15 minutes and even though he did not record a point, he grabbed two defensive rebounds, had five assists, two steals, and did not turn the ball over once. Jarred Sullinger, though, led all scorers with 21 points as he shot 80 percent from the field.

Bradley cooled off significantly in the second half, but that was mainly due to the fact that his playing time lessened as Phil Pressey got extended minutes. Smart also did not play as well in the second 24 minutes as he did in the first, committing three turnovers. He looked impressive though, as he should fill up the stat sheet coming off the bench for Rajon Rondo throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the 76ers were incredibly sloppy on offense as each player had at least one turnover, except for Chris Johnson, who only played eight minutes in the half and finished with zero points. They looked like they just did not really care as the 76ers were not stepping forward to try to even guard the Celtics on the offensive end, which is how Boston got so many open shots. Fortunately, the second half was slightly better for the home team. In the third quarter, Boston was outscored by Philadelphia by a one point as the Sixers dropped 25 points.

The home team definitely played better on both sides of the ball in the second half, not turning the ball over so readily and limiting the Celtics points in the final quarters, but the deficit was just too much to overcome. Elliott Williams and Tony Wroten led the way for the Sixers with 17 as Arnett Moultrie was right behind them with 16 points. Philadelphia shot a measly 40 percent from the field, making just 36 shots compared to Boston, who went 42-89 overall and 15-37 from beyond the three point line.

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic in their next game on October 18. The Celtics will head to Brooklyn to clash against the Nets on October 19.