Kobe Bryant On ESPN's Rankings: 'They're A Bunch Of Idiots'

Shortly after ESPN ranked all the NBA players for the season, the biggest, immediate shock was the Black Mamba at number 40. There is no way there are 39 players on the planet better than Kobe Bryant.

Heading into the 2013-14 NBA season, ESPN's ranking had Bryant as the 25th best player in the NBA. He proceeded to play in just six games last season due to the Achilles injury, which was followed by a knee injury after his return to the court.

After a preseason loss to the Utah Jazz, it was obvious that Bryant did not agree with ESPN's latest rankings. "They're a bunch of idiots," Bryant told reporters.

Kobe was obviously in the mood for jokes, as he noted that this was not something that he would use as motivation, according to Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters.

"I tend to use things for motivation that tend to be in the realm of reality"

It is very likely that Bryant can exceed ESPN's low expectations, and he could be way better than a number 40 ranking. He scored 27 points against Utah on Thursday night, despite his team losing by a whopping 33 points. However, even with a healthy Kobe, it won't be enough for the Lakers to reach the playoffs and more importantly, for Kobe to get his sixth ring.