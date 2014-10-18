Dallas Mavericks Snap Cleveland Cavaliers' Four Game Winning Streak

Having 4 starters in double scoring figures, the Dallas Mavericks handed the Cavs their first loss of the preseason.

Kyrie Irving played his second game of the preseason, and was in the starting lineup along with Anderson Varejao, who sat out against the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Love and Shawn Marion would not play due to rest.

The Mavericks came out with a strong first quarter. They went 65 percent from the arc while Cleveland made only 22 percent of their shots from downtown. Monta Ellis and Jameer Nelson were a huge reason Dallas had a terrific first quarter as Nelson went 4/4 with 11 points and Ellis went 3/3 for nine points from the floor.

Cleveland would then only trail by 1 at the half after some key contributions from Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson in the second quarter. Irving led all scorers at the half with 16, while Thompson had 14 on 5/6 shooting. Jameer Nelson, Monta Ellis, and Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs with 11 each. LeBron James had a quiet first half as he took only two shots and scored 1 point. Mavs had a 56-55 lead at the half.

Chandler Parsons made some highlight plays in the 3rd quarter to contribute in increasing the lead. Dallas would then take a commanding 88-78 going into the fourth.

Being down ten would not push the Cavs away. They started off the quarter with a 7-0 run and picked it up on the defensive side of the floor as the Mavericks missed their first 10 shots in the fourth. All this was being done without LeBron James, who once again sat out for the final quarter of the game. A.J. Price knocked down a crucial three with 38 seconds to go in the game, shrinking Dallas’ lead to just three. That would not be enough, however, as the Mavs were able to hold the league and take the win at Quicken Loans arena.

Turnovers turned out to be a Major issue for Cleveland as they finished with 20 while Dallas had 11.They also struggled to keep 4 of the Mavericks starters below 10 points. Parsons and Nelson finished with 19, Nowitzki with 16, and Ellis with 13.

The next opponents for the Mavericks are the Indiana Pacers, who will play them on October 18. As for the Cavaliers, they will meet the Chicago Bulls, on October 20.