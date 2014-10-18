Milwaukee Bucks Edge The Minnesota Timberwolves 105-98

The Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves played in a close contest, resulting into a seven-point Bucks victory. The Bucks are now 2-3 in preseason action, and the Timberwolves drop to 1-2.

Jabari Parker got the Bucks off to a quick start, helping them attain a 10-point first quarter lead. Parker put in eight points and six rebounds in the quarter. O.J. Mayo also scored nine points in just five minutes of play in the first period.

The Timberwolves bench brought the team back in the second quarter led by Mo Williams and J.J. Barea. The Wolves knotted the game at 36 mid-way through the second. However, the Bucks pushed their lead back to 10 to end the half.

Every time the Timberwolves came close in the ball game, the Bucks pushed their lead back up. Minnesota outscored Milwaukee 29-26 in the third quarter to cut the lead to seven.

The intensity of the game rose in the fourth quarter. Minnesota kept battling back and sliced Milwaukee’s lead down to one with 43 seconds remaining after Chase Budinger split his costless throws. After a Bucks timeout, Parker drove it to the lane for a dunk. On the defensive side of the ball, Khris Middleton blocked Budinger’s three-point attempt which sealed the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Parker sunk in a few costless throws in the final seconds to close the game out, 105-98.

In a battle between the 2014 number one overall pick and the second overall pick, Parker outplayed Wiggins, scoring 21 points and snatching 11 boards. Wiggins just recorded 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo and Mayo each scored 19 for Milwaukee. Giannis also added 9 rebounds and 2 blocks to his stat line. Khris Middleton dropped in 14 points, added six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes of play. Newly acquired Jared Dudley had 12 points and five rebounds.

Gorgui Dieng led the Timberwolves with 16 points off the bench. Budinger put in 13 points and collected three steals. Anthony Bennett recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Bennett played 30 minutes and is finally getting the opportunity to show his full potential. Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s new head coach Jason Kidd continues to experiment different lineups.

The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to the Big Apple to play the New York Knicks on Monday, October 20. The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 19.