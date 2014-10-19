Detroit Pistons Rally In 104-100 Win Over The Atlanta Hawks

It was a back and forth game in the ATL, and the Hawks squander yet another second half lead. Up 10 points in the fourth quarter, the Hawks gave up 35 Pistons points. Detroit gained the lead with more than two and a half minutes left in the game and held on to it despite a myriad of missed costless throws.

Pistons center Andre Drummond had an impressive game as he put up a double-double with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Point guard Brandon Jennings also had a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists. Josh Smith had 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists in his return to Philips Arena. Four Pistons starters scored in double figures.

Hawks point guard Jeff Teague led all scorers with 16 points and added on 10 assists. Atlanta also had four starters score in double figures. Shelvin Mack scored 12 points off the bench and was scorching hot in the first half as he went 4-of-4 from three-point range. All-Star Paul Millsap only had five points on a dreadful 1-for-10 shooting.

The Atlanta Hawks will have their final home preseason game on October 20 versus the Charlotte Hornets. The Detroit Pistons' next and final preseason game is on October 23 at home versus the Philadelphia 76ers.