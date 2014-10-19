The Minnesota Timberwolves Take Down The Oklahoma City Thunder 112-94

With the end of the preseason nearing, the games are becoming a little bit more competitive, and teams are giving their regular starters plenty of minutes. Unfortunately for the Thunder, this wasn't even an option as the team has been completely decimated by injuries. Kevin Durant, Reggie Jackson, Kendrick Perkins, Nick Collison, and Jeremy Lamb all did sat out for the Thunder due to injury.

The Thunder ended up starting Russell Westbrook, Anthony Morrow, Andre Roberson, Serge Ibaka, and Steven Adams, in what could be the Thunder's starting line up on opening night if Reggie Jackson's wrist is still causing problems. These injuries made it extremely difficult for the Thunder right from the outset and were outclassed by the Timberwolves who forced the Thunder to commit 22 turnovers and limited the Thunder to just 41 percent shooting.

The Thunder's turnover problems started right from the tip off as point guard Russell Westbrook gave the ball away three times in the first six minutes. Without Durant around to settle Westbrook down, the Thunder will look to Perkins and Ibaka to show some leadership and ensure that Westbrook plays with the controlled aggression that makes him so dangerous. The Timberwolves came out of the blocks with strong defense and aggressive offense, with point guard Ricky Rubio getting to the line four times in the first quarter alone. The Timberwolves held the Thunder to just 19 points and finished the first quarter up 23-19.

As the second quarter began, the Thunder's offensive struggles continued with unfamiliar lineups leading to turnovers. The second quarter was pretty much more of the same with the Timberwovles dominating both ends by hitting their perimeter shots and always getting to the costless throw line. Heading into half time, the Timberwolves held the lead 49-40.

The shots began to fall a little more frequently for both teams after the break with the Thunder's Anthony Morrow dropping 14 points in the third quarter alone after a rough first half. Morrow's hot shooting was somewhat negated by the Timberwolves' efficient and balanced scoring as the Wolves ended up posting 33 third quarter points. The Thunder had no answer defensively and by the end of the third quarter, the game was effectively over as the Timberwolves led 82-68.

Into the fourth quarter, the game had well and truly become a blow out with the Timberwolves lead exceeding 20 points. Mo Williams had the hot hand throughout the second half, dropping 19 points off of 6-7 shooting and a perfect 3-3 from downtown. This type of efficiency was seen by most of the Timberwolves bench as Gorgui Dieng, Nikola Pekovic, and Robbie Hummel all had solid games. As the game fizzled out, the Timberwolves ran away to a 112-94 win. The Thunder, although disappointed with the result, must be happy with the second half play of young forward, Perry Jones, who ended up with 21 points and eight rebounds off of the bench. His play will be important in Durant's absence.

The Thunder will play the Utah Jazz next on Tuesday, October 21. The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Indiana Pacers, also on Tuesday.