Are The Minnesota Timberwolves A Playoff Team?

The Minnesota Timberwolves made decent moves during the offseason by selecting highflying guard Zach LaVine in the first-round of the NBA draft and acquiring Canadian forwards Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett. The Wolves also added Thaddeus Young to their roster.

Despite the loss of All-Star forward Kevin Love, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be a force to be reckoned with out West. Andrew Wiggins along with Zach LaVine and Anthony Bennett are promising young stars that could turn the fortunes in Minneapolis. With Rubio running the point guard duties and Wiggins carrying the offensive load, the Timberwolves will be creating highlight reels every night. But highlight plays cannot bring the Timberwolves to the playoffs. The West will be tougher now with the Mavericks adding forwards Chandler Parsons and Al-Farouq Aminu. Plus, their Texas rivals are going to be just as tough as they have been before, and last year's playoff teams should do great again this season.

The pressure will be on the shoulders of Kansas Jayhawk product Andrew Wiggins as he tries to bring the winning tradition back to Minneapolis. The Timberwolves enjoyed playoff success during the tenure of Kevin Garnett, but the team went downhill when Kevin Garnett left Minnesota for Boston. The glory days are over, and Wiggins has the task to make this a winning team again. The team will also rely on veterans Kevin Martin, Mo Williams, and J.J. Barea to lead the Timberwolves back into the postseason.

With Wiggins leading the pack, the Timberwolves are expected to fight for the eighth and final playoff seed. It will all boil down to the last few games of the season.