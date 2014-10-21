Is Nikola Mirotic A Good Fit In The Chicago Bulls Rotation?

Nikola Mirotic was drafted by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA draft. After series of trades, which involved picks from both the Howard trade to Houston and the Bosh trade to Miami, over the course of more than three seasons, Chicago got their hands on Mirotic.

One of those players that they got traded on draft day back in 2011 managed to win two championship rings afterwards.

At that time Derrick Rose was ruling the NBA. He became the youngest player that won the MVP award and had 2 All-Star appearances in only 3 years in the league. This was all before his two season-ending injuries that followed.

Why Does Tom Thibodeau Like Mirotic So Much?

Were the Bulls even then - while having players like Noah, Boozer, Gibson, and Asik - considering to add a quality big man in couple of years?

Probably yes, because none of their other big man at the time had the ability to do the things that Mirotic does the best - shooting three pointers.

In a league that's becoming ruled by guards, it is essential to have a big man that can spread the floor with his shooting. That's one of many gifts that Niko has in his arsenal.

Nikola Mirotic Strong Sides

Mirotic also added around 30 pounds in the past four seasons with Real Madrid, which makes him a competitive big in the paint, but that will not be his only task in Chicago. He will need to spread the floor so Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah/Pau Gasol can play pick and roll.

Besides his shooting abilities, Mirotic understands the game very well, and that's why he moves off the ball pretty damn well, on offense and defense.

Shooting, moving off the ball, running the floor, what else can you get from a big guy? A ton of experience at the age of 23, solid defense, and extraordinary ball-handling. That's what Mirotic offers. You can check out this video below that will show you some of the best moments that Mirotic had in his MVP season with Real Madrid. Yep, at the age of 21 Mirotic became an MVP of the Spanish ACB league and at 22, he won the Spanish Cup MVP trophy.

What To Expect From Mirotic This Season?

Although Mirotic is a very quality player that can offer some things that not many other players can and at the same time put some solid numbers on the defensive end, he also has huge competition.

Noah and Gasol are undisputed starters in the frontcourt and Mirotic will serve as their backup. Taj Gibson has been in Chicago longer than Mirotic has, so it is very logical that Gibson will be getting more minutes.

However, there is still belief that Mirotic is ready to step up from the bench and average at least 10 points with four rebounds in 25 minutes spent on the floor.