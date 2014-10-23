Julius Randle Shines As Los Angeles Lakers Beat Shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Portland Trail Blazers in what was Julius Randle’s best game of the preseason. The Lakers improve to 3-4 and have one more game to go in the preseason, while the Blazers drop to 3-3 with one more game left as well.

Both teams were without a handful of their starters. For the Lakers, Kobe Bryant and Jordan Hill were given the night off to rest. For Portland, Wesley Matthews, Nicolas Batum, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Robin Lopez were all given the night off. Damian Lillard was the only starter playing, but he only played for one half.

Both teams started the game slow as the score was 16-14 Blazers lead with 3:10 to go in the first quarter. However, the Lakers finished the quarter off strong, going on a 12-2 run to grasp an eight-point lead.

While the Blazers were struggling on offense, the Lakers pushed their lead to 14 at one point in the second quarter and led 50-37 to end the half. The Lakers had balanced scoring in the first half with two players who scored seven points, four players with six, and two players with four.

The third quarter was a rather slow period for both teams. Not much offense was played by either team, but the Blazers outscored the Lakers 21-16 to cut into the lead. The Lakers cooled down in the third period, shooting just 6-of-17 from the field.

In the fourth quarter, Lakers rookie Julius Randle heated up, scoring 11 of his 17 points. Randle showed more confidence in this jump shot this game. He was more in control and efficient.

Randle’s finishing stat line was 17 points and eight rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting. The Lakers had four others in double figures. Jeremy Lin followed with 13 points and five assists. Wesley Johnson and Wayne Ellington, who got the start for Kobe, each chipped in with 11. Robert Sacre put in 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

The Blazers also had five players in double digits led by C.J. McCollum’s 17 points. Meyers Leonard added 13 points off the bench, including 3-for-4 from three. The big man was showing his newly found range in this game. Former Los Angeles Lakers center Chris Kaman pushed in 12 points as Allen Crabbe had 11 points, six boards, and three assists. Will Barton scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in 28 minutes of play.

The Lakers were torched in fast break points again, 10-22. The Blazers also had more points in the paint, 42-32. Though, the Lakers shot 50 percent from the field and slightly out-rebounded the Blazers 39-33.

"Every game I feel more comfortable. Yesterday I felt extremely comfortable," Randle said after the game.

The Lakers will travel to Las Vegas to play their final game of the preseason against the Sacramento Kings. Portland will remain in Southern California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, October 24.