Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers Swap Guards

The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Marquis Teague and a 2019 second-round pick from the Nets in exchange for Casper Ware. The pick headed to Philadelphia's avenue initially comes from Milwaukee as reimbursement for the Bucks acquisition of Coach Jason Kidd.

Teague is entering his third year in the league next season after being drafted by the Chicago Bulls two years ago. The Kentucky Wildcat product played a total of 88 games, posting career averages of 2.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Marquis Teague heads to a Sixers team with a flustered roster featuring 20 players just three days in advance of Monday's deadline to trim down their roster to no more than 15 guys.

Meanwhile, Casper Ware, who spent most of last year playing in Italy, is expected to be release by the Nets in the next few days.