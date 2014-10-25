Will The Lakers Amount To Anything This Season?

Kobe Bryant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, but he's also one hard character to handle. That's probably the main reason why he didn't win more than five championship rings in his glittering career.

He had the perfect situation with Shaq in the late 90's and early 2000's when they were the toughest superstar duo in the league, but Kobe's attitude and player relationships meant he wasted seven seasons before he could put a new ring on his hand and four years in a rebuilding process.

The Setup

During those four years, the Lakers management team tried to build a team around Kobe with players like Smush Parker, Chris Mihm, Kwame Brown and Laron Profit. Those were the tough rebuilding years for the Lakers and a dry spell for Kobe in which his only accomplishment was scoring 81 points against the struggling Raptors in 2005/2006 season.

After winning two championships between 2007 and 2011, Kobe tried to team up with the Superman in the league. Hailed as the most powerful center since Shaq, Dwight Howard came to Los Angeles. The Lakers had a super team before the beginning of the 2013 season with Kobe, Howard, Pau Gasol and Steve Nash leading the way, with big things expected from the group.

But the whole story ended earlier than intended when Dwight decided to leave LA and sign with the Houston Rockets, followed by Steve Nash being out injured for his second year, meaning he is probably at the end of his playing days and will leave the starting job to Jeremy Lin. Meanwhile, Kobe spent a year and a half missing out with an achilles injury.

Current Situation

After leading the New Jersey Nets to their only NBA Finals appearances in two consecutive seasons, coach Byron Scott didn't have big success with superstar Chris Paul in New Orleans and missed out on the chance to coach Lebron James while in Cleveland.

You can say that Scott has been struck by bad luck in the past ten years or so of his coaching career, but there should be no place more comfortable to reestablish his coaching system than the city where he spent most of his playing days.

Nash is out, but that was expected by people that follow the Lakers, with everybody from management stating that he was doing everything possible to come back but it was just not possible. It's a sad goodbye with one of the players that changed the way basketball is played in the past two decades, transforming the league into one dominated by guards mostly because of the way he played under Mike D'Antoni's system.

Kobe Bryant is still the leader of this Lakers roster that has been labeled as the second worst group of players since the Smush Parker and Chris Mihm era, although this is probably an exaggeration because it still has potential to be a pretty solid group of players. When you add the positive change of coaching staff during the off-season, there's a little bit of hope for the Lakers this year.

Success Factors

Kobe is a fighter. He has fought against the odds numerous times throughout his career and never looked down. If you want to define a professional athlete to somebody, just show them a picture of Kobe. At 36 years old, it is likely to be his last season, but you can never write off a champion like Kobe.

Breakout year for Jeremy Lin. Replacing Steve Nash is not an easy task, but when you're in the last year of your contract and given the starting PG spot, then things become easier. It also helps that you have one of the best scorers in the history of the NBA as your backcourt partner, meaning Jeremy Lin is playing for a contract and for some respect.

Julius Randle will have immediate impact. This kid can play. The fact that he has Byron Scott and Kobe Bryant to tutor him makes his situation even better, so don't be surprised if he's the frontcourt player with most playing time on this roster. Carlos Boozer will need his rest and Jordan Hill will need to fight for his spot.

Ed Davis is a man on a mission. Davis spent the first five years of his career as a backup in Toronto and Memphis after being the 13th overall pick in the 2010 draft, so if he can get going in his contract year, then he has great potential to be a very important role player.

Wesley Johnson can be a part of the NBA All-Defensive First team. Whilst he was picked before players like DeMarcus Cousins, Greg Monroe, Gordon Hayward and Paul George, arguably making him one of the biggest draft busts in the 2010 draft, the fact still remains that Wesley Johnson is one of the most athletic SFs in the league and that defense is his specialty. If he can maintain the average of 1.2 steals and 1 block per game while limiting high scorers like Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant, he has realistic chances for the defensive team of the year.

Possible Scenario

Kobe will average the similar amount of PPG and MPG. He will have limited time playing, but this only means that he will not go for 40 minutes every day. Julius Randle will be good enough for the NBA All-Rookie Team and Ed Harris may win the Most Improved POY award. This is the dream scenario for the Lakers, but there are chances that they reach the playoffs and surprise a lot of people by doing that.